Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
KSHSAA Football Championship=
Sectional=
Class 6A=
Manhattan 27, Wichita Northwest 18
Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe West 33
Class 5A=
Hays 49, Salina Central 12
Maize 21, Hutchinson 14
Class 4A=
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 13
Wamego 42, Andover Central 7
Class 3A=
Clay Center 24, Cheney 6
Holton 47, Girard 27
Topeka Hayden 39, Columbus 19
Class 2A=
Kingman 35, Beloit 6
Nemaha Central 44, Humboldt 20
Sabetha 47, Caney Valley 0
Southeast Saline 44, Hoisington 21
Class 1A=
Centralia 8, Olpe 7
Conway Springs 39, Wabaunsee 14
Inman 28, Smith Center 6
St. Mary’s 36, Pittsburg Colgan 12
Class 8-Man DI=
Burlingame 39, Lyndon 16
Hill City 68, Meade 50
Class 8-Man DII=
Axtell 52, Osborne 6
Canton-Galva 52, Lebo 6
Dighton 38, Wallace County 0
Thunder Ridge 62, Victoria 46
Class 6-Man=
Ashland 68, Northern Valley 20
Cheylin 51, Ingalls 6
Cunningham 57, Wetmore 12
Waverly 46, Tescott 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
