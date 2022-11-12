ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

KSHSAA Football Championship=

Sectional=

Class 6A=

Manhattan 27, Wichita Northwest 18

Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe West 33

Class 5A=

Hays 49, Salina Central 12

Maize 21, Hutchinson 14

Class 4A=

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 13

Wamego 42, Andover Central 7

Class 3A=

Clay Center 24, Cheney 6

Holton 47, Girard 27

Topeka Hayden 39, Columbus 19

Class 2A=

Kingman 35, Beloit 6

Nemaha Central 44, Humboldt 20

Sabetha 47, Caney Valley 0

Southeast Saline 44, Hoisington 21

Class 1A=

Centralia 8, Olpe 7

Conway Springs 39, Wabaunsee 14

Inman 28, Smith Center 6

St. Mary’s 36, Pittsburg Colgan 12

Class 8-Man DI=

Burlingame 39, Lyndon 16

Hill City 68, Meade 50

Class 8-Man DII=

Axtell 52, Osborne 6

Canton-Galva 52, Lebo 6

Dighton 38, Wallace County 0

Thunder Ridge 62, Victoria 46

Class 6-Man=

Ashland 68, Northern Valley 20

Cheylin 51, Ingalls 6

Cunningham 57, Wetmore 12

Waverly 46, Tescott 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

