Holloway scores 25 to lead Tulane past McNeese 75-58

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Collin Holloway had 25 points in Tulane’s 75-58 victory against McNeese on Friday night.

Holloway also added three steals for the Green Wave (2-0). Kevin Cross added 21 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Jaylen Forbes recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Cowboys (1-1) were led in scoring by Johnathan Massie, who finished with 12 points and two steals. McNeese also got nine points from Donovan Oday. In addition, Zach Scott finished with seven points and two steals.

Up next for Tulane is a matchup Wednesday with Charleston Southern at home. McNeese hosts Western Carolina on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
The Associated Press

Mother, daughter fatally shot in home north of New Orleans

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A mother and daughter were fatally shot early Saturday in their home north of New Orleans, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home in Hammond, news outlets reported. Deputies received a call about a shooting at a residence and when they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said. Investigators said Brandy Smith died at the scene, while her daughter died after being transported to an area hospital.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

