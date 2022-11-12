ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Edey near perfect as Purdue handles Austin Peay 63-44

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Mw1O_0j82dwAd00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored a career-hight 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds and Purdue led the whole way in a 63-44 win over Austin Peay on Friday night.

Edey — who played 30 minutes — set his previous career-high of 25 points in 22 minutes against Michigan State last year on 10-for-15 shooting.

The 7-foot-4 junior made half of all the Boilermakers’ field goals. Purdue (2-0) finished 24 for 48 but was a paltry 2 for 19 from 3-point range. Purdue had five players score five points apiece.

For his part, Austin Peay’s 6-11 big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett, scored 19 points with seven rebounds for the Governors (0-2). Shon Robinson scored 11 points and Cameron Copeland 10. Austin Peay shot 15 for 53 (28.3%).

Edey’s dunk with 5:27 left before halftime made it 23-12 and the Boilermakers led by double digits for the remainder of the game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKU Athletics

Record-Breaking 3-Point Shooting Night Aids Tops to 127-61 Victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball broke the record for 3-point field goals in a single game for both men's basketball in E.A. Diddle Arena and the overall program on Saturday night when the Hilltoppers knocked down 19 3's in a 127-61 victory over Kentucky State. Nine different...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
radionwtn.com

Patriots Advance In Playoffs With 42-7 Victory

The Henry County Patriots took care of business on Friday night in the 2nd round of TSSAA playoff season defeating the Portland Panthers by a score of 42-7. The Patriots scored 42 in the first half and the reserves finished the contest for the night. They will play Springfield at home next Friday night. (HCHS photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fairview High School football team will have a game with Smith County High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FAIRVIEW, TN
wilsonpost.com

Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time

GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVW

Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
OHIO COUNTY, KY
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Two State Police Chase Ends In Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The simple traffic violation turned into a two-state pursuit after the driver apparently failed to stop for the Tennesee Highway Patrol. According to the Tennesse Highway Patrol, they began the pursuit Saturday evening after a Trooper observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation....
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
teslarati.com

World’s largest autonomous vehicle test to be conducted in Nashville

The world’s largest autonomous vehicle test, conducted by Vanderbilt University and several other universities in cooperation with Nissan, Toyota, General Motors, and the Tennessee DOT, will commence next week. Autonomous driving is one of, if not the most significant advancement currently coming to the automotive industry. However, along with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Brrr … a chill is coming this weekend

Unhook the garden hose. Stack some firewood. Find the cocoa mix. Winter-like weather is headed our way Friday evening, when overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s and a mix of rain and snow could fall in Hopkinsville. The National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of rain Friday...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Todd County woman injured in early morning accident

A Todd County woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Greenville Road in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 23-year old Saleena Bolen of Elkton was northbound in rainy conditions in the 13000 block of Greenville Road when she went off the right shoulder, struck a culvert and flipped twice.
TODD COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy