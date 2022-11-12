Read full article on original website
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
Kari Lake – live: Supporters reenact bible battle as Republican calls Arizona election a ‘laughingstock’
Kari Lake supporters reenacted the biblical Battle of Jericho outside an election centre in Phoenix over the weekend as part of a protest in favour of far-right candidate for Arizona governor. The demonstrators gathered outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre on 12 November as Ms Lake continues to...
Trump news – live: Trump makes new argument about Mar-a-Lago papers as Pence labels him ‘reckless’ over Jan 6
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year. “The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.
Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada, clinching control of Senate for Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada by the slimmest of margins, ensuring that Democrats will keep control of the U.S. Senate. Along with neighboring Arizona, Nevada was one of two battleground states where the Senate result remained up in the air long after...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
Masters declines to concede in Arizona Senate race until all votes are counted
Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters released a statement on Saturday indicating that he would decline to concede until all the votes were counted in his race against Sen. Mark Kelly (D). Several outlets, including NBC and The Associated Press, called the race for Kelly on Friday night, inching Democrats...
Mark Kelly holds on to Arizona seat in critical win for Democrats
The senator defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Blake Masters after a campaign in which Kelly pitched himself as a moderate
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly re-elected to US Senate: reports
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly has won re-election to the United States Senate, multiple media outlets are projecting.
270towin.com
Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12
As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
US News and World Report
Kelly Bests Masters in Arizona, Bolsters Democratic Chances to Hold Senate
Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly bested Republican challenger Blake Masters in a crucial race that puts Democrats in a good position to maintain their majority in the Senate. The race was called Friday night. With 83% of the vote recorded, Kelly led Masters 51.8% to 46.1%. “Thank you, Arizona,”...
Daily Beast
Mark Kelly Rockets Past Billionaire’s Boy Blake Masters in Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly, the former astronaut who won one of the tightest statewide races in the country two years ago, has won a full term in office, beating political newcomer Blake Masters in a result that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. In 2020, Kelly was sworn into office...
