Arizona State

TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
US News and World Report

Kelly Bests Masters in Arizona, Bolsters Democratic Chances to Hold Senate

Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly bested Republican challenger Blake Masters in a crucial race that puts Democrats in a good position to maintain their majority in the Senate. The race was called Friday night. With 83% of the vote recorded, Kelly led Masters 51.8% to 46.1%. “Thank you, Arizona,”...
