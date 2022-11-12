Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Springfield hosts annual Veterans Day Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield started Veterans Day off with its 10th annual Veteran's Day Parade. People were encouraged to line the parade route as a way to honor veterans and bring awareness to veterans. "So people can be aware you know what I'm saying and maybe the young...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville honors WWII Veterans
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville celebrated its veterans on Friday. They held a Veterans Day ceremony focused on honoring World War II veterans. The service featured a wall dedicated to those who served in the war and are now gone. "As people bring forth names we will get more...
newschannel20.com
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
newschannel20.com
Lincoln Home hosts 'A Stitch in Time '
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield will be hosting "A Stitch in Time" event. "A Stitch in Time" is an event where participants will be knitting and crocheting like they did in the 1800s. No prior experience is needed. Park rangers will discuss...
newschannel20.com
Former WICS Sports Director passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield native and former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman has died. Sheila Hickman says her husband passed away last month on October 16, after a battle with liver cancer. Hickman had a decades-long career in broadcasting. He was part of CNN from 1980 through 2001...
newschannel20.com
Warming centers in Springfield locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
newschannel20.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will get a chance to try out their Wheel of Fortune skills next year. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! if coming to the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center on January 19. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment...
newschannel20.com
Hobnob Holiday Market returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Hobnob Holiday Market has returned to Springfield for the Hobnob Holiday Market. It will be at the expo building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Hobnob Holiday Market...
newschannel20.com
CWLP will stop using ash ponds in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During Tuesdays Springfield Committee of the Whole meeting, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) gave a presentation on its pre-closure activities for its Dallman ash ponds. The presentation also included the status of the new lime lagoons construction currently underway in preparation for meeting State...
newschannel20.com
Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol Riot has now been arrested for a deadly crash on I-55. Shane Woods, 44, has been arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing/eluding, driving under the influence. "Our...
newschannel20.com
Snow showers and brutal wind chill values are possible this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.
Comments / 0