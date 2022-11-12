SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO