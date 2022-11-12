Read full article on original website
Related
C-NS wins fifth straight Class AA championship
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cicero–North Syracuse football team beat Christian Brothers Academy 34-20. The Northstars captured their fifth straight Section III Class AA title. C-NS broke open a tight game in the second half outscoring CBA 21-7. Laquan Lemon ran for three touchdowns. C-NS will host Section IV champion Corning in the Class AA regional […]
WHEC TV-10
Hilton Cadets football wins first Section V since 1994; three other teams crowned champions
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rich Lipani won the 200th game of his high school football head coaching career earlier in October. On Friday night, his Hilton Cadets football team captured their first sectionals title since 1994. The Cadets had to overcome an undefeated Webster Schroeder team who they lost...
WIVB
Section VI boys volleyball champs: Orchard Park, East Aurora/Holland
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park in Division 1 and East Aurora/Holland in Division 2 claimed Section VI titles in boys volleyball. Orchard Park (17-1) beat Lancaster 27-25, 25-20, 25-22 in the D1 final. East Aurora/Holland (20-0) won the D2 championship with a 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 defeat of Grand...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Waterford uses dominate offense to attain program’s first state title
WATERFORD, NY – The Waterford-Halfmoon girls’ soccer team is the 2022 Class C New York State Champions. The Fordians capped off a season for the ages with a 6-3 victory in the state title game on Sunday morning at Cortland High School, as they defeated Section 3’s Sauquoit Valley by a score of 6-3.
Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships: Corning boys repeat as Class A champion
With a seventh-place finish from Ashton Bange leading the way, Corning's boys repeated as Class A champion Saturday at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School in Verona. The state championship was the fourth for Corning and marked the program's second back-to-back achievement. The Hawks won the 2016 and 2017 titles in Class A. ...
Girls soccer: Millbrook's season ends at state Class C semifinals
CORTLAND - Millbrook could not convert on its first corner kick in Saturday's girls soccer showdown with Waterford-Halfmoon. Moments later, the Section 2 champions made good on their first corner and it set the tone for their 3-0 state semifinal victory. "We knew Waterford-Halfmoon was a very good team," Blazers coach Jerome Canzoneri said. "I thought we played as good as we could have." ...
