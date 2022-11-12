ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WSYR NewsChannel 9

C-NS wins fifth straight Class AA championship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cicero–North Syracuse football team beat Christian Brothers Academy 34-20. The Northstars captured their fifth straight Section III Class AA title. C-NS broke open a tight game in the second half outscoring CBA 21-7. Laquan Lemon ran for three touchdowns. C-NS will host Section IV champion Corning in the Class AA regional […]
CICERO, NY
WETM 18 News

Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
BATH, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships: Corning boys repeat as Class A champion

With a seventh-place finish from Ashton Bange leading the way, Corning's boys repeated as Class A champion Saturday at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School in Verona. The state championship was the fourth for Corning and marked the program's second back-to-back achievement. The Hawks won the 2016 and 2017 titles in Class A. ...
CORNING, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Girls soccer: Millbrook's season ends at state Class C semifinals

CORTLAND - Millbrook could not convert on its first corner kick in Saturday's girls soccer showdown with Waterford-Halfmoon. Moments later, the Section 2 champions made good on their first corner and it set the tone for their 3-0 state semifinal victory. "We knew Waterford-Halfmoon was a very good team," Blazers coach Jerome Canzoneri said. "I thought we played as good as we could have." ...
MILLBROOK, NY

