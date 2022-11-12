CORTLAND - Millbrook could not convert on its first corner kick in Saturday's girls soccer showdown with Waterford-Halfmoon. Moments later, the Section 2 champions made good on their first corner and it set the tone for their 3-0 state semifinal victory. "We knew Waterford-Halfmoon was a very good team," Blazers coach Jerome Canzoneri said. "I thought we played as good as we could have." ...

