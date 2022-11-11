Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Calls For Investigation Of Harris County Elections
Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney...
Governor Abbott Announces First Bus Of Migrants Departs For Philadelphia
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Texas. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, sanctuary city Philadelphia will now be a drop-off location for the State of Texas' busing strategy as part of the Governor's unprecedented response to President Biden's open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.
Governor Abbott Renews Wildfire Disaster Declaration In November 2022
WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 18, 2022, as amended and renewed in a number of subsequent proclamations, certifying that the wildfires which began on February 23, 2022, posed an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Andrews, Aransas, Archer, Bee, Bell, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Brewster, Brooks, Brown, Cameron, Coke, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Cooke, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson, Dimmit, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Edwards, Erath, Gaines, Garza, Grayson, Hemphill, Hidalgo, Hood, Howard, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kimble, Kleberg, Live Oak, Martin, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Midland, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Parker, Pecos, Potter, Presidio, Randall, Reagan, Real, Refugio, Roberts, Runnels, Starr, Taylor, Terrell, Tom Green, Upton, Wichita, Willacy, Williamson, Winkler, Wise, Zapata, and Zavala counties; and.
