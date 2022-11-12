ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
LSUCountry

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Arkansas State

Justice Hill is starting to get in on the scoring action as well. He's up to nine points on 4/7 from the field, The backcourt of Hill and Miller is beginning to click. Adam Miller is on fire for the Tigers. He's up to 12 points on 5/6 shooting, 2/3 from three-point range. LSU leads by six with 5:34 remaining in the first half.
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis: Arkansas, LSU both sluggish after a half

Neither Arkansas or LSU brought much offense to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first half-hour on Saturday. No. 7 LSU took a 6-3 lead into halftime, but had just 145 yards of total offense. The Razorbacks were on pace for their worst offensive output in the last decade-plus before the final drive of the half helped with 23 yards. Arkansas still had just 91 yards of total offense at the break. Arkansas had entered the game with the No. 13 offense in FBS, averaging 485 yards a game. But that was with KJ Jefferson more often than not. The Razorbacks announced...
