Razorbacks Force Turnovers, High Flying Plays to Take Down Fordham Rams
Arkansas fans get to literally see every healthy player they wanted Friday night at Bud Walton
Hill Scores 22, Oklahoma Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58
Jalen Hill had 22 points and seven rebounds, Grant Sherfield added 16 points and Oklahoma beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58 on Friday night. Neither team led by double figures in a game that had 12 lead changes and six ties, but the Sooners held the lead for over 31 minutes. Milos...
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Arkansas State
Justice Hill is starting to get in on the scoring action as well. He's up to nine points on 4/7 from the field, The backcourt of Hill and Miller is beginning to click. Adam Miller is on fire for the Tigers. He's up to 12 points on 5/6 shooting, 2/3 from three-point range. LSU leads by six with 5:34 remaining in the first half.
This Time, Oklahoma Survives, Outlasts UAPB
After a rough finish in Monday's season opener, the Sooners held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff this time to secure their first win of the season.
Five-Star Guard D.J. Wagner Commits to Kentucky
The senior will play for his father’s former coach, John Calipari, next season.
DJ Wagner’s Addition Could Give Kentucky Top Backcourt in 2024
Wagner teaming up with fellow elite point guard Robert Dillingham should spell doom for opponents next season.
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Wade's 14 lead Alcorn State past Wichita State 66-57
Kenny Pohto led the way for the Shockers (1-1) with 13 points. Wichita State also got 12 points and two steals from Jaykwon Walton. Craig Porter Jr. also had nine points and nine rebounds.
Potentially Depleted Hogs Face Deep Veteran Team in Fordham
Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks face Rams team that may be most experienced group they face all year, not easily rattled
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
No. 7 LSU holds on to beat Arkansas, remains in first place in the SEC West
The LSU Tigers' defense racked up five sacks and forced two fumbles in a 13-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks to remain in the top spot in the SEC West division.
Instant analysis: Arkansas, LSU both sluggish after a half
Neither Arkansas or LSU brought much offense to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first half-hour on Saturday. No. 7 LSU took a 6-3 lead into halftime, but had just 145 yards of total offense. The Razorbacks were on pace for their worst offensive output in the last decade-plus before the final drive of the half helped with 23 yards. Arkansas still had just 91 yards of total offense at the break. Arkansas had entered the game with the No. 13 offense in FBS, averaging 485 yards a game. But that was with KJ Jefferson more often than not. The Razorbacks announced...
