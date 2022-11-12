Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Family displaced after Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A family has been displaced after a residential fire on Sunday. The Champaign Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to the house fire in the 1400 Block of West Bradley Avenue. The first units on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear of...
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night. Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through […]
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president. “We […]
newschannel20.com
Free parking in downtown Champaign this December
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There will be free parking in downtown Champaign during the month of December. The City of Champaign is offering up to two hours of free parking in the Hill Street Parking Deck from December 1 through December 31. Hourly visitors parking longer than two hours...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Festival of Trees Silver Anniversary Continues Through Wednesday
The Silver Anniversary Festival of Trees began Saturday, November 12th and continues at the David S Palmer Arena. One familiar voice who has been there all the way through, except for when he’s teaching at Danville High School, is emcee Brian Schroeder. AUDIO: This is an early start to...
Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
WCIA
Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe
Sweet Basil Cafe is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our food is prepared with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our staff is happy to provide you with outstanding service! From daily specials, an espresso bar and a menu with tons of variety, you can enjoy meals all day with family and friends.
MyWabashValley.com
Twin Lakes Pet Resort – A home away from home for your pets
(GOOD DAY LIVE) — When you have to travel, you can’t always take your pets with you. Julie Henricks visits a local pet resort in Paris, IL and talks to the owner Dee Bergin about a home away from home- for your pets. This facility has a doggie...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
WAND TV
Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force
WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force. “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said. Every day as a […]
Colfax, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tuscola High School football team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
fordcountychronicle.com
Chad Johnson elected Ford County sheriff; 2 newcomers elected to county board
PAXTON — A few newcomers joined several current office holders in winning election to positions in Ford County government in the Nov. 8 general election, which saw no contested races on the local level. Paxton Police Capt. Chad Johnson will become Ford County’s next sheriff after running unopposed to...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
Alcorn State Sports
Hot-Shooting Illinois Downs Alcorn In Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini (2-0) came out firing, particularly from long range, in the opening quarter against the Alcorn Braves (0-3) on Sunday afternoon, and never slowed their pace. On the strength of over 52 percent shooting behind the arc, Illinois pulled away to defeat Alcorn Women's Basketball, 90-59, closing out the Braves' three-game road swing at the State Farm Center.
Herald & Review
Check out all the IHSA football playoff matchups in the quarterfinals from around Central Illinois
Four Decatur-area teams are in action on Saturday as the playoffs continue in Round 2. No. 4 Tuscola (9-2)at No. 1 Ridgeview-Lexington (11-0) LAST WEEK: Tuscola defeated Jacksonville Routt 29-26. Ridgeview defeated Catlin Salt Fork 58-20. NOTES: Tuscola was able to grind out its second consecutive tight win, with a...
Comments / 0