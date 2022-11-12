Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs Drake: Czinano Leads Hawkeyes to First Road Win
On a Sunday that had many in the midwest waking up to snow, the 4th ranked Iowa women’s basketball team had an in state battle with the Drake Bulldogs in Des Moines. And much like the weather outside, the Hawkeyes started out pretty cold. From the opening tip, Drake...
Daily Iowan
True freshman Drake Rhodes makes collegiate debut in the Iowa men’s wresting team’s 2022-23 season-opener
In the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 42-3 win over Cal Baptist on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, true freshman Drake Rhodes made his collegiate debut. The 174-pounder from Billings, Montana, beat Lancer sophomore Zach Rowe via 13-4 major decision. Rhodes earned a takedown with three seconds left in the third period to clinch bonus points for the Hawkeyes.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Can Iowa’s Defense Win the West All By Itself?
2022 has produced one of the strangest and weakest Big Ten West fields in recent memory, so it is only fitting that one of the sport’s most bizarre and imperfect teams may have an opportunity to win it. If Iowa wins its next two games and Illinois loses to either Michigan or Northwestern, the Hawkeyes will win the division for the second consecutive season. As bizarre as that sentence is to type, it would have seemed even more ridiculous just three weeks ago with Iowa sitting at 3-4 on the season and reeling from a 54-10 beatdown at the hands of Ohio State.
Murray and McCaffery lead Iowa’s win against North Carolina A&T
(Iowa City) Iowa rolled to a 112-71 home win over North Carolina A&T on Friday. Four starters scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes and they shot 52% from the field. Kris Murray submitted 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Patrick McCaffery added 21 points and 5 rebounds. Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix scored three points in 12 minutes.
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
COMMIT: Iowa lands three-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie in the 2023 class
News: On Saturday, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit three-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie announced his commitment to Iowa. Buie officially visited Iowa a few weekends ago and is the second wide receiver commit in the class along with Marion three-star wide receiver Alex Mota. Buie picked the Hawkeyes over Boston College and...
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes poised to make all of us eat crow
Kirk Ferentz has spent a majority of 2022 looking hopelessly out of touch. But now it looks like he’s about to have the last laugh. The Hawkeyes are back in first place in the Big Ten West, and they may be there to stay — which is a statement that would have seemed absurd as recently as 3 weeks ago.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Wisconsin
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Wrestling: No 2. Iowa Hawkeyes vs California Baptist - Preview, How to Watch & Match Thread
After extreme turnover and the graduation of a handful of fan favorites, Tom Brands and company are toeing the line with a new (and significantly) younger look. Perhaps, for the first time in five years, we can finally say we’re in “rebuilding” or at least “restocking” mode. Upwards of four fresh faces will crack the starting lineup on any given weekend, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to sit idle and wait for development! Oh no, our Hawkeyes, despite the youth movement, debut at No. 2 in the Intermat rankings!
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa
Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
weareiowa.com
Iowa, Wisconsin student managers continue decades-old tradition with 'Rusty Toolbox' game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Heartland trophy will be up for grabs Saturday when Iowa hosts Wisconsin — but before that, the two teams will battle it out Friday night for another trophy. Don't worry, it's not the players who are taking the field, but rather the student...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
kiwaradio.com
U of I Public Safety director says Kinnick Alcohol sales have positive results
Iowa City, Iowa — The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. Some 70-thousand people turn out on...
