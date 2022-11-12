Save Our Downtown Takes Tall Buildings Case to Michigan Supreme Court

After voters rejected a proposal which would have allowed a building project in Traverse City to exceed 60 feet, the group Save our Downtown is hoping to have their case heard in front of the Michigan Supreme Court.

Last year, a judge ruled that Traverse City illegally approved some buildings taller than 60 feet without a public vote.

One of those approved was Innovo’s Hall Street building. With rooftop add-ons, the building would exceed the 60 foot limit. Last month, the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned that decision in part, ruling that rooftop add-ons do not count when measuring the height of a building, but also that voters would still have to approve the Hall Street build.

That measure was on the ballot as Traverse City Proposal One, which was rejected by an overwhelming 60% of voters. Now, Save Our Downtown wants the Michigan Supreme Court to decide.

“A lot of decisions in the court of appeals decisions were good and correct in our view,” Jay Zelenock, attorney for Save Our Downtown, said. “But one issue that was a problem is the court included some language that would allow city officials to decide what constitutes a ‘building’ or how to measure the ‘height.’ We don’t want them to, through interpretation or the definitions, suddenly snatch back the power to approve a 75 foot or 80 foot building without the voters saying it’s okay to do so. That’s the one issue in the court of appeals decision that we think is an error and we’re going to ask he supreme court to correct.”

The Michigan Supreme Court has yet to accept or deny the case.