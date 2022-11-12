Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters

Read full article on original website
Arizona election analysis: No wonder Republican Rachel Mitchell led from the get-go
It’s taking some time to make sense of the 2022 midterm election. We don’t have full results yet, with several races proving to be nail-biters. But voters clearly had some messages...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
GOP's Kelli Ward rants at Gov. Doug Ducey over election 'mess' and he answers, perfectly
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, who led an effort in the past to have Republican Gov. Doug Ducey censured, ranted Thursday about Arizona’s election “mess” (which isn’t actually a mess) and demanded that some type of action (whatever that means) be taken by Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich. In a tweet...
'SNL' roasts Kari Lake in post-election episode: 'I’ll burn Arizona to the ground'
There was no way Kari Lake was going to emerge from the first post-election “Saturday Night Live” unscathed. She did not. Boy, did she not. But once again, there was a razor-thin line between absurdity and real life. Dave Chappelle hosted SNL for the third time. It was a controversial choice because of his transphobic...
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
Arizona Poll: Blake Masters Holds Slim Lead Over Mark Kelly for First Time
For the first time, a poll in the Arizona U.S. Senate race found Republican Senator Blake Masters narrowly ahead of incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. The poll, published by Emerson College on Friday, found Masters with support from 48 percent of voters and Kelly with 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,000 people and has a margin of error 3 percent.
Trump news – live: Trump makes new argument about Mar-a-Lago papers as Pence labels him ‘reckless’ over Jan 6
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year. “The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.
Analysis: Why Mark Kelly's projected win in Arizona is an 'extraordinary development'
CNN's Abby Phillip, Kasie Hunt and Manu Raju break down the implications of incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly's projected win in Arizona's midterm election.
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
It's not looking good for Kari Lake. I picture John McCain laughing his head off
Note: Column is updated to include Sunday's vote release. - The window hasn’t slammed shut on Kari Lake, but it’s darned close. ...
Protesters gather outside of Maricopa County elections office as counting continues
Protesters have gathered outside of the elections office in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Saturday to protest the slow counting of the ballots that were cast during the midterm elections Tuesday.
Hear Arizona election official shut down Blake Masters's allegation of ballot mixing
Bill Gates, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, explains how votes are being counted and shuts down allegations from Blake Masters and the RNC that ballots in Maricopa County were mixed up.
Arizona's election is over and the clear winner is ... you
Opinion: If you are not tending to a sick loved one, not ill yourself, not dealing with professional disaster, and you have nothing better to do at this moment than to read this, yeah, you've won. Arizona Republic. I sent roughly the same message to four anxiety-filled readers over the...
Yes, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, Arizona election results are taking forever. The GOP is why.
It'll take time to know who won the Arizona midterms and there's a reason for that. It stems from the early ballots Republicans were told to drop off.
AZFamily
Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. Updated: 5 hours...
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Former journalist turned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the Grand Canyon State's election operations as Maricopa encounters delays
