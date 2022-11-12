ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music

SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
SACO, ME
WGME

Mercy Hospital to use $1.2 million gift to expand behavior health services

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mercy Hospital says it's getting a big gift to expand behavioral health services for children and their families. Northern Light Mercy Hospital says it received a $1.2 million gift from Jerry and Pam Bruni. Mercy says the money will fund the establishment of a family-centered behavioral health...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'We love him. We miss him': Family of missing Portland man speaks out

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The family of a Portland man who has been missing more than a week is speaking out. Samuel Mugisha, 21, hasn't been seen since the morning of November 4. Mugisha lives on Auburn Street with his cousin, Heritier Ithangishaka, who spoke with CBS13 in an effort to spread awareness.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

Cousin of missing man asks for public's help

PORTLAND -- Fred Karuzi's cousin, Samuel Mugisha, lived with him in Portland, in the Auburn Street area. He had also stayed with an uncle in Westbrook, after he got out of a treatment program for mental health issues. A week ago Friday, Mugisha vanished from his home. Everyone believed he had gone to visit his uncle for a time, but soon it became apparent that he never arrived there.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport, police say

On Friday evening, Portland Police Department received an update that missing 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was seen in the Rockport area hitchhiking. He may have been picked up by a light colored pickup truck, possibly headed north up Route 90 toward Camden. Mugisha was reportedly wearing jeans and a white t-shirt...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lebanon man arrested after threatening his family with weapon

LEBANON (WGME) - Police say a Lebanon man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his family with a bladed weapon. Maine State Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Wiswell Lane in Lebanon shortly before 8 p.m. 'Armed and dangerous': Sabattus standoff start of two days of mayhem. The caller...
LEBANON, ME
WGME

'Armed and dangerous': Sabattus standoff start of two days of mayhem

SABATTUS, Maine — Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
SABATTUS, ME
WGME

State Road closed in West Bath

WEST BATH -- State Road, just east of New Meadows Road, is closed owing to a pipe failure during last night's storm. Maine Department of Transportation will be doing an emergency road closure on State Road which is likely to take a full week. Maine DOT said they were already planning to make repairs here next week, but the rain caused the failure first. Through traffic should use Route 1 as a detour.
WEST BATH, ME
WGME

Police say one person is dead after a domestic situation in Waterboro

WATERBORO (WGME) - After hours on scene Monday, police say one woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder that was sustained during a domestic situation. That's according to the York County Sheriff's Office. Around 2 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies responded to Lakeview Drive in Waterboro for reports of...
WATERBORO, ME

