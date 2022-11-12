PORTLAND -- Fred Karuzi's cousin, Samuel Mugisha, lived with him in Portland, in the Auburn Street area. He had also stayed with an uncle in Westbrook, after he got out of a treatment program for mental health issues. A week ago Friday, Mugisha vanished from his home. Everyone believed he had gone to visit his uncle for a time, but soon it became apparent that he never arrived there.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO