WGME
Portland's Veterans Day Parade highlights significance of Maine veterans
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday, people in Portland lined the streets for the Veterans Day Parade, starting at Longfellow Square. CBS13's Chief Photojournalist Mike Hartford was there, speaking with veterans about the significance of the day.
WGME
I-Team: 80 percent of Maine districts, schools report zero bullying incidents
BETHEL (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team discovers 80 percent of schools and districts across Maine report zero incidents of bullying, according to the most recent state data from the 2021 school year. But a parent with students in one of those districts said her kids have been bullied for years.
WGME
'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music
SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
WGME
Mercy Hospital to use $1.2 million gift to expand behavior health services
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mercy Hospital says it's getting a big gift to expand behavioral health services for children and their families. Northern Light Mercy Hospital says it received a $1.2 million gift from Jerry and Pam Bruni. Mercy says the money will fund the establishment of a family-centered behavioral health...
WGME
'We love him. We miss him': Family of missing Portland man speaks out
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The family of a Portland man who has been missing more than a week is speaking out. Samuel Mugisha, 21, hasn't been seen since the morning of November 4. Mugisha lives on Auburn Street with his cousin, Heritier Ithangishaka, who spoke with CBS13 in an effort to spread awareness.
WGME
Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
WGME
Class A Semifinals Sanford vs Thornton Academy
(Saco) Thornton Academy defeated Sanford 38-8 and will face Oxford Hills next Saturday for the Class A State Championship. The Vikings shutout Bonny Eagle in the Semifinals 36-0.
WGME
Cousin of missing man asks for public's help
PORTLAND -- Fred Karuzi's cousin, Samuel Mugisha, lived with him in Portland, in the Auburn Street area. He had also stayed with an uncle in Westbrook, after he got out of a treatment program for mental health issues. A week ago Friday, Mugisha vanished from his home. Everyone believed he had gone to visit his uncle for a time, but soon it became apparent that he never arrived there.
WGME
Class B North Finals Falmouth vs Skowhegan
(Lewiston) Skowhegan held on for a wild 28-20 win over Falmouth to win the Class B North Championship. The River Hawks will meet Portland next Saturday for the Class B State Championship!
WGME
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport, police say
On Friday evening, Portland Police Department received an update that missing 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was seen in the Rockport area hitchhiking. He may have been picked up by a light colored pickup truck, possibly headed north up Route 90 toward Camden. Mugisha was reportedly wearing jeans and a white t-shirt...
WGME
Lebanon man arrested after threatening his family with weapon
LEBANON (WGME) - Police say a Lebanon man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his family with a bladed weapon. Maine State Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Wiswell Lane in Lebanon shortly before 8 p.m. 'Armed and dangerous': Sabattus standoff start of two days of mayhem. The caller...
WGME
'Armed and dangerous': Sabattus standoff start of two days of mayhem
SABATTUS, Maine — Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
WGME
Missing South Berwick man found
South Berwick resident Levi Brown, who was reported missing on Thursday night, has been found safe. The Silver Alert issued for him has been canceled.
WGME
'We heard screaming:' Neighbors worried after early morning shooting in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A slew of gunshots in Biddeford has neighbors worried. Right now, Biddeford police detectives are investigating the early Thursday morning shooting in a neighborhood just east of downtown. Biddeford police say no one was shot or injured in the shooting, but that does little to ease concerns...
WGME
State Road closed in West Bath
WEST BATH -- State Road, just east of New Meadows Road, is closed owing to a pipe failure during last night's storm. Maine Department of Transportation will be doing an emergency road closure on State Road which is likely to take a full week. Maine DOT said they were already planning to make repairs here next week, but the rain caused the failure first. Through traffic should use Route 1 as a detour.
WGME
Search ongoing for man who escaped Sabattus standoff, he's considered armed and dangerous
SABATTUS (WGME) -- Police in Sabattus are still searching for a man who escaped a standoff and was involved in several crashes on Friday. According to police, a perimeter was set up around a home at 573 Sabattus Road with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped by driving through the...
WGME
Police say one person is dead after a domestic situation in Waterboro
WATERBORO (WGME) - After hours on scene Monday, police say one woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder that was sustained during a domestic situation. That's according to the York County Sheriff's Office. Around 2 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies responded to Lakeview Drive in Waterboro for reports of...
