In his first season at the Mississippi State helm, Chris Jans has noted often of his desire to use all players available to him. That balanced attack was on display again Sunday afternoon and Mississippi State (3-0) blew past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 80-47, at Humphrey Coliseum. Jans played 13 players in the first half and the Golden Lions never had a chance.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO