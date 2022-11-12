Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Balanced attack leads Mississippi State to easy win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
In his first season at the Mississippi State helm, Chris Jans has noted often of his desire to use all players available to him. That balanced attack was on display again Sunday afternoon and Mississippi State (3-0) blew past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 80-47, at Humphrey Coliseum. Jans played 13 players in the first half and the Golden Lions never had a chance.
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Mississippi State wary of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s upset potential
Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will both be playing their second game in less than 48 hours when they meet
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss to LSU
Arkansas was without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and still took No. 7 LSU to the final minute in the Tigers' 13-10 win over the Hogs on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. The Razorback offense did what it could manage against a stout LSU defense, led on Saturday by former five-star linebacker...
Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Ole Miss Game
On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 12 matchup at home against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks will host the Rebels on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised SEC Network. It...
CBS Sports
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2; Mississippi State 2-0 The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are on the road again Sunday and play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Wade's 14 lead Alcorn State past Wichita State 66-57
Kenny Pohto led the way for the Shockers (1-1) with 13 points. Wichita State also got 12 points and two steals from Jaykwon Walton. Craig Porter Jr. also had nine points and nine rebounds.
No. 15 Auburn comes from behind to top USF
Behind the play of guards Wendell Green Jr. and Allen Flanigan and another strong performance from center Dylan Cardwell, No.
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Comments / 0