ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss to LSU

Arkansas was without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and still took No. 7 LSU to the final minute in the Tigers' 13-10 win over the Hogs on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. The Razorback offense did what it could manage against a stout LSU defense, led on Saturday by former five-star linebacker...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Ole Miss Game

On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 12 matchup at home against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks will host the Rebels on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised SEC Network. It...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy