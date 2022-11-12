ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

WDTN

Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business

It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
NEW MADISON, OH
richlandsource.com

New Bremen grinds out close victory over Ansonia

New Bremen walked the high-wire before edging Ansonia 26-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Ansonia, as it began with an 8-7 edge over New Bremen through the end of the first quarter.
NEW BREMEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
COLDWATER, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Fort Loramie outclasses Minster

Playing with a winning hand, Fort Loramie trumped Minster 35-19 on November 12 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fort Loramie and Minster settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MINSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills

Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Football : Playoff Pairing in Ohio & Pa for Nov. 18-19

Here are the playoff pairing for the next round of the playoffs:. Canfield (11-1) vs Chardon (11-1) Friday, November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. West Branch (12-1) vs Jefferson (10-3) , Saturday, November 19th , 7:00 pm Site: TBD. DIVISION V. South Range (13-0) vs Perry (11-2) Friday. November 18th,...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH

