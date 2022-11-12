Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
Sarasota Police officer involved in crash with injuries
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Sarasota police car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle Avenue Thursday night. Police closed off the intersection just before 10 pm. The officer was stopped at a red light. He received information and needed to respond to a...
snntv.com
Red Tide is Spreading Northward
Red Tide is spreading northward, along the west coast of Florida, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife. Dave Tomasko, the Executive Director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program says there were initially 200 square miles of red tide from Venice to Sanibel. He says tropical storm Nicole pushed red tide northward.
snntv.com
Home of the Free because of the Brave; theme of Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade
'Home of the Free because of the Brave' was the theme of this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade. The community filled downtown Sarasota with red, white, and blue to give thanks to our nation’s heroes. “You stop somebody on the street and 9 times out of 10 he...
snntv.com
Friday Football Fever: Playoffs - Regional Quarterfinals
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Another week means another edition of Friday Football Fever. The Fever is the exclusive home of high school football highlights on the Suncoast, and tonight we come at you with a postseason focus and flair. Suncoast Scoreboard:. Sarasota 30, Manatee 20. Venice 87, Riverdale 20. Lehigh 31,...
snntv.com
'Bowls of Hope' returns to help end hunger
SARASOTA- After 2 years off due to the pandemic, the All Faiths Food Bank's ‘Bowls of Hope’ event is back. Here at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, some of the community’s best restaurants and caterers served delicious meals. The ‘Bowls of Hope’ event took place at Ed...
snntv.com
Venice Volleyball wins 7A State Championship
WINTER HAVEN (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians volleyball team traveled to Winter Haven's Polk State College Saturday for a collision with Hagerty in the 7A State Championship game. In the title game for the first time in five seasons, Brian Wheatley's Indians struggled initially, dropping the first set to the...
Comments / 0