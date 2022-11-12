ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, OH

richlandsource.com

New Bremen grinds out close victory over Ansonia

New Bremen walked the high-wire before edging Ansonia 26-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Ansonia, as it began with an 8-7 edge over New Bremen through the end of the first quarter.
NEW BREMEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
COLDWATER, OH
WDTN

Coldwater finishes runner-up in Div. 3 state final

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coldwater came up just short in its run for a state title in the Div. 3 volleyball championship match, as the Cavaliers fell three sets to none against Mentor Lake Catholic at the Nutter Center on Saturday. The Cavs finish a great season with an overall record of 25-5, plus a […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business

It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
NEW MADISON, OH
WDTN

New Bremen volleyball wins 3rd state title in 6 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Bremen volleyball team set their sights on winning a state championship at the beginning of the season, but they didn’t tell anyone else about their distant goal. Saturday afternoon the Cardinals did just that, sweeping Monroeville in three straight sets to claim the program’s third Div. 4 state title […]
NEW BREMEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat

It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Fort Loramie outclasses Minster

Playing with a winning hand, Fort Loramie trumped Minster 35-19 on November 12 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fort Loramie and Minster settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MINSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
High School Football PRO

Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie, Minster battle on SCORES, Hits 105.5 Saturday night

The Big Board says it’s too close to call. The polls remain open for less than an hour — 48 minutes to be exact— on Saturday evening. Fort Loramie has scored 98 points in two Division VII football playoff games. Minster has totaled 95. The Redskins have allowed 47; Minster, 43.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio

Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
SPRINGFIELD, OH

