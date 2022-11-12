Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
richlandsource.com
New Bremen grinds out close victory over Ansonia
New Bremen walked the high-wire before edging Ansonia 26-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Ansonia, as it began with an 8-7 edge over New Bremen through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
Coldwater finishes runner-up in Div. 3 state final
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coldwater came up just short in its run for a state title in the Div. 3 volleyball championship match, as the Cavaliers fell three sets to none against Mentor Lake Catholic at the Nutter Center on Saturday. The Cavs finish a great season with an overall record of 25-5, plus a […]
Marion Local football keeps rolling with 35-3 win over Versailles in regional semifinal
The Flyers scored the last 35 points of the game
Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
richlandsource.com
Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business
It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
New Bremen volleyball wins 3rd state title in 6 years
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Bremen volleyball team set their sights on winning a state championship at the beginning of the season, but they didn’t tell anyone else about their distant goal. Saturday afternoon the Cardinals did just that, sweeping Monroeville in three straight sets to claim the program’s third Div. 4 state title […]
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie outclasses Minster
Playing with a winning hand, Fort Loramie trumped Minster 35-19 on November 12 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fort Loramie and Minster settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Liberty Center shuts down Coldwater in defensive masterpiece
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Coldwater as it was blanked 34-0 by Liberty Center in an Ohio high school football matchup. Liberty Center opened with a 7-0 advantage over Coldwater through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Hamilton Badin topples Wapakoneta
A sigh of relief filled the air in Hamilton Badin's locker room after a trying 16-9 test with Wapakoneta in Ohio high school football on November 11. Hamilton Badin jumped in front of Wapakoneta 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West sprints past Cincinnati Elder
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but West Chester Lakota West will take its 30-10 victory over Cincinnati Elder on November 11 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 3-0 lead over Cincinnati Elder.
Dayton wins final home football game of season over Morehead State
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers battled the cold and snow Saturday afternoon to beat the Morehead State Eagles, 49-27, at Welcome Stadium. The Flyers improve to 8-2 overall, 6-1 in the Pioneer Football League. >>Dayton Football gets 700th win in program history. UD had over 500 yards of total...
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie, Minster battle on SCORES, Hits 105.5 Saturday night
The Big Board says it’s too close to call. The polls remain open for less than an hour — 48 minutes to be exact— on Saturday evening. Fort Loramie has scored 98 points in two Division VII football playoff games. Minster has totaled 95. The Redskins have allowed 47; Minster, 43.
richlandsource.com
Fast pass: Kings Mill Kings moves in front quickly to dismiss Cincinnati Winton Woods
Kings Mill Kings started fast, and it was a good thing in a 23-16 victory where Cincinnati Winton Woods refused to fold in Ohio high school football on November 11. The first quarter gave Kings Mill Kings a 17-7 lead over Cincinnati Winton Woods.
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio
Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
