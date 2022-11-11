Read full article on original website
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces First Bus Of Migrants Departs For Philadelphia
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Texas. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, sanctuary city Philadelphia will now be a drop-off location for the State of Texas' busing strategy as part of the Governor's unprecedented response to President Biden's open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Calls For Investigation Of Harris County Elections
Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney...
