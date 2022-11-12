Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City honors veterans with an annual parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As communities across South Dakota honored Veteran’s Day. Rapid City is doing its part by throwing a parade. Jerome Button served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1976. “I felt that right out of high school, I wanted to serve...
KEVN
Local U.S. Submarine Veterans take float to Veterans Day parade for 13th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Veterans Day the VFW hosts a parade in downtown Rapid City. One of the floats has been in the parade since 2009 and honors the submariners. Both Don Hix and Jim Copeland are submarine veterans. The two have been taking the submarine to parades in the Black Hills area for thirteen years, with a group of other veterans. The group of U.S submarine veterans formed to honor the ‘Thresher’ submarine that sunk in 1963. The two veterans agreed the loss was devastating; now the submariners are a close-knit group.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Disabled American Veterans gives out free lunch to veterans; here are the other services they offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, November 12, Rapid City Disabled American Veterans handed out free lunch to any veteran that stopped by their office. The lunch was provided by South Dakota Service Dogs. The DAV will occasionally offer free meals, but their office is open throughout the week...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City volunteer group hosting clothing, household essentials giveaway for residents
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Black Hills Special Services Cooperative is preparing for one of their big community giveaways. Project Director Jeanne McKenna explains about the history and how the event helps the community. How did Community Connect first get started?. According to McKenna, the program was created around three...
newscenter1.tv
Local residents line up early for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People lined up for the doors to be open for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up at Barnett Fieldhouse in The Monument Saturday morning. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m., giving people plenty of time to stop by the booths. What...
newscenter1.tv
Veterans enjoy a free lunch and share their stories during the VFW Luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D. – To round out Veterans Day events for Friday, veterans could enjoy a free lunch at the VFW Post 1273. Mayor Steve Allender spoke to the crowd before the meal was served with the help of Cub Scouts. “It is great to see appreciation. I have...
KEVN
Music, food, beer featured at annual Mountain West Beer Fest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
kotatv.com
It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
newscenter1.tv
City Councilman and veteran, Jason Salamun, gives Veterans Day speech in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As one of many different activities included in Rapid City’s celebration of Veterans Day, City Councilman, Jason Salamun, gave a speech downtown at The Hive. Salamun is an Air Force veteran and was on active duty for four years. During his speech, he talked...
drgnews.com
SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week
“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
newscenter1.tv
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
newscenter1.tv
Thank you for your service: Here’s a list of Veterans Day discounts in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are different ways to celebrate veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. One way that many businesses celebrate is by giving discounts and special deals to those who have served. There are a number of restaurants and stores that are having special deals or...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
KEVN
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
newscenter1.tv
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463 kicked off Veterans Day celebrations with Veterans Day Program
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Events for Veterans Day started with a Veterans Day Program at the Black Hills War Monument at Memorial Park — hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463. How the program happened:. The program started with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard who...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Why is it important to support small businesses?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Supporting small businesses is very important. Here’s what you should know before Small Business Saturday on November 26. Small businesses help support the local economy. Most small businesses have a very close relationship with each other, offering their support for one another. “One of...
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman dies from injuries received in Halloween vehicle-pedestrian accident
A 20-year-old Rapid City woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning (2:34am) pedestrian-vehicle crash on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022). Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the Interstate 90 on-ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit the pedestrian, Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022).
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
