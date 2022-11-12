Paul and Dotty Enos of Rapid City have been fostering and adopting children for many, many years. “We started fostering 14 years ago, and so we had 10 kids already of our own and had picked up another one, had 11. And in the middle of that, we started doing foster care and we probably fostered 30, maybe more kids,” Dotty said. “And we’ve adopted the 10 that live with us now.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO