Rapid City Disabled American Veterans gives out free lunch to veterans; here are the other services they offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, November 12, Rapid City Disabled American Veterans handed out free lunch to any veteran that stopped by their office. The lunch was provided by South Dakota Service Dogs. The DAV will occasionally offer free meals, but their office is open throughout the week...
Rapid City volunteer group hosting clothing, household essentials giveaway for residents
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Black Hills Special Services Cooperative is preparing for one of their big community giveaways. Project Director Jeanne McKenna explains about the history and how the event helps the community. How did Community Connect first get started?. According to McKenna, the program was created around three...
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463 kicked off Veterans Day celebrations with Veterans Day Program
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Events for Veterans Day started with a Veterans Day Program at the Black Hills War Monument at Memorial Park — hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463. How the program happened:. The program started with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard who...
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
Local residents line up early for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People lined up for the doors to be open for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up at Barnett Fieldhouse in The Monument Saturday morning. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m., giving people plenty of time to stop by the booths. What...
City Councilman and veteran, Jason Salamun, gives Veterans Day speech in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As one of many different activities included in Rapid City’s celebration of Veterans Day, City Councilman, Jason Salamun, gave a speech downtown at The Hive. Salamun is an Air Force veteran and was on active duty for four years. During his speech, he talked...
Thank you for your service: Here’s a list of Veterans Day discounts in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are different ways to celebrate veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. One way that many businesses celebrate is by giving discounts and special deals to those who have served. There are a number of restaurants and stores that are having special deals or...
SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week
“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
Enos Adoption: How one family sets out to provide a loving home for children
Paul and Dotty Enos of Rapid City have been fostering and adopting children for many, many years. “We started fostering 14 years ago, and so we had 10 kids already of our own and had picked up another one, had 11. And in the middle of that, we started doing foster care and we probably fostered 30, maybe more kids,” Dotty said. “And we’ve adopted the 10 that live with us now.”
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
Why is it important to support small businesses?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Supporting small businesses is very important. Here’s what you should know before Small Business Saturday on November 26. Small businesses help support the local economy. Most small businesses have a very close relationship with each other, offering their support for one another. “One of...
Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Black Hills violinist is preparing for the next level of the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Performance competition. After taking the first chair in the South Dakota competition, Karina Carley will participate at the division level. But with winning comes practice. “The first...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
