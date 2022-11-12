Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Related
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SFGate
UTAH 72, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 44
Percentages: FG .298, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Higgins 4-8, Reynolds 0-1, Henson 0-2, Hunter 0-3, McGhee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collum, Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 11 (Higgins 4, Collum 2, Kancleris 2, Hunter, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 5 (Collum, Higgins, Kancleris, Kas.Watson, Smith). Technical...
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Yardbarker
UC Irvine beats No. 21 Oregon for first time in 40 years
Unranked UC-Irvine stunned No. 21 Oregon 69-56 Friday night in Eugene, Ore., taking control late in the first half and pouring it on in the second on its way to the upset. UC-Irvine (2-0) ended Oregon's six-game winning streak in the all-time series and defeated the Ducks (1-1) for the first time since 1982.
Zytarious Mortle tips Texas Southern past Arizona State
Zytarious Mortle’s tip-in with four seconds left in overtime gave Texas Southern a 67-66 victory over Arizona State on Sunday
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Arizona State men fall to Texas Southern on put back in overtime in Legacy Series play
Zytarious Mortle scored on a tip-in with four seconds left in overtime to propel Texas Southern past Arizona State 67-66 Sunday afternoon. The game was part of the "Legacy Series" pitting teams from the Pac-12 against those from the SWAC. Rebounding was an issue for ASU (2-1) all afternoon as...
Kickoff time announced for Oregon's Week 12 matchup with Utah
The Oregon Ducks have been relegated to a late time slot for their next game following Saturday’s loss to Washington. No. 6 Oregon is scheduled to face No. 13 Utah in Eugene next Saturday. It was announced shortly after the Ducks’ loss to Washington on Saturday that the Week 12 showdown will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT.
SFGate
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
Gonzaga rallies behind Drew Timme for 64-63 win over Michigan State
As Jaden Akins’ last-second 3-pointer misfired, the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) escaped with a 64-63 victory over the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Amid the conditions and physicality on both ends of the floor, Drew Timme’s 22 points and 13 rebounds aided in overcoming...
Comments / 0