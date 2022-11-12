ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

UTAH 72, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 44

Percentages: FG .298, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Higgins 4-8, Reynolds 0-1, Henson 0-2, Hunter 0-3, McGhee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collum, Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 11 (Higgins 4, Collum 2, Kancleris 2, Hunter, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 5 (Collum, Higgins, Kancleris, Kas.Watson, Smith). Technical...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

UC Irvine beats No. 21 Oregon for first time in 40 years

Unranked UC-Irvine stunned No. 21 Oregon 69-56 Friday night in Eugene, Ore., taking control late in the first half and pouring it on in the second on its way to the upset. UC-Irvine (2-0) ended Oregon's six-game winning streak in the all-time series and defeated the Ducks (1-1) for the first time since 1982.
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
On3.com

Kickoff time announced for Oregon's Week 12 matchup with Utah

The Oregon Ducks have been relegated to a late time slot for their next game following Saturday’s loss to Washington. No. 6 Oregon is scheduled to face No. 13 Utah in Eugene next Saturday. It was announced shortly after the Ducks’ loss to Washington on Saturday that the Week 12 showdown will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT.
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis

Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
MODESTO, CA

