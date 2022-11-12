Read full article on original website
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Explained: Why No. 4 TCU Is the Underdog Against No. 18 Texas
Every once in a while, college football presents us with point spreads that can seem "off." In Week 10, Clemson was favored by just 3.5 points over Notre Dame. At the time, Clemson was ranked No. 4 while Notre Dame was unranked. Well, Notre Dame went on to win outright.
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Mike Miles Jr. leads TCU past Lamar
Mike Miles Jr. scored 26 points and No. 14 TCU didn’t trail during the final 32 minutes in a 77-66
Defense leads No. 4 TCU to gritty win over No. 18 Texas
Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run, and the defense did the rest as visiting No.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
Mountaineers Take Down Oklahoma
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) finally beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) 23-20 Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma took its opening drive down to the WVU 38-yard line picking up yards in chunks before the Mountaineer defense bowed up a force a 54-yard field goal attempt that came up well short.
Coach: Slain Virginia football players ‘were all good kids’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids.”. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student.
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Top 2024 QB DJ Lagway Visiting Waco vs. Kansas State
Baylor Bears Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Bear news as Baylor looks to improve on an already impressive class.
Texas Tech keeps scoring, outlasts Kansas
Tyler Shough went 20-for-33 passing with 246 yards and a touchdown to lead Texas Tech to a 43-28 win over
Oklahoma State names Gunnar Gundy starting quarterback vs Iowa State
Oklahoma State has made a decision at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. Gunnar Gundy will get the start in place of Spencer Sanders, according to Dave Hunitzer of the Cowboy Sports Network. Gundy, the son of Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, will make his first career start in...
