Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
What Kansas State players said after Kansas State's game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-3 win at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. On the momentum from Saturday's win... It means a lot to us, gives us that momentum for the next couple of games and season. On finding the endzone... Oh, it felt great....
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday night at McLane Stadium. Quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with a sprained ankle early in the game, Will Howard roared off the bench and ignited the Wildcats to a dominating victory. As Fitz says, it's time to roll with Howard at QB. He's proven he deserves to lead this team now that the Wildcats are two wins away from playing TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
SFGate
OKLAHOMA STATE 91, OAKLAND 62
Percentages: FG .547, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Wright 4-7, Harris 3-4, Asberry 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Church 1-1, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cisse 3, Anderson, Boone). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Boone 3, Asberry, Cisse, Harris, Thompson). Steals: 5...
Reactions after Kansas State's 31-3 win at Baylor
Complete and utter destruction. A battle for second place ended up being a flex of a team fully-equipped like a nation with an army, navy and air force going against some rebels with a few handguns. A Baylor team that was riding a three-game win streak got taken apart. Stripped...
Former Petersburg football player is charged in deadly UVA shootings
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the shooting deaths Sunday night of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in eastern Henrico County, according to an announcement from Henrico County Police. He was taken...
Kansas State's top 10 performers against Baylor
Coming into Saturday night's game against Kansas State, Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to extend it to four games. Things couldn't have gone further off course for the Bears. K-State dominated in all three phases with backup quarterback Will Howard calling the shots for the Wildcats....
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Baylor Hopes to Blackout the Wildcats
With the Bears Big 12 title game aspirations still alive, a tough test comes to Waco in the form of 19th ranked Kansas State. With both teams battling for second place right now in the Big 12 standings, Baylor will host the Wildcats Saturday night in front of a sold-out, black-out Baylor crowd.
Study: Connecticut among top for holiday breakups
“It’s not you; it’s me.” Merry and bright might be replaced with sad and gloomy for many in relationships as the holidays approach. That’s according to a new study from HerNorm.com that reveals the dates couples are most likely to break up in each state. Breaking up with a partner is always hard, but it […]
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
The last 10 matchups between Kansas State and Baylor
When Kansas State and Baylor kickoff on Saturday night, it could very well be an old-school fashioned slobber knocker. With two teams who love to run the ball, both teams will look to establish the run game early and often and if this series is any indication, the games will likely come down to the wire.
Miles scores 26, leads No. 14 TCU to 77-64 win over Lamar
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 26 points to lead No. 14 TCU past Lamar 77-64 on Friday night. Miles’ big night came despite taking an elbow from a teammate that drew blood in the first half, forcing him to leave the game for a few minutes. He finished two points shy of his career high of 28. Miles was 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He had five rebounds and five assists. It was physically a tough night for Miles, who injured his right big toe last week before Monday’s season opener. Aside from the elbow to the face, he hit the floor multiple times on drives to the basket. He also had to walk off a cramp before shooting free throws late in the game.
Pick and preview: Kansas State at Baylor
KSO will look at a handful of categories each week when previewing the Kansas State game on Saturday. We discuss factors to keep in mind for the Wildcats, what K-State needs to learn, the players to watch and a final prediction. FOUR FACTORS FOR KANSAS STATE. 1. KNOWLES’ HEALTH: We...
Comments / 0