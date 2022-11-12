FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 26 points to lead No. 14 TCU past Lamar 77-64 on Friday night. Miles’ big night came despite taking an elbow from a teammate that drew blood in the first half, forcing him to leave the game for a few minutes. He finished two points shy of his career high of 28. Miles was 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He had five rebounds and five assists. It was physically a tough night for Miles, who injured his right big toe last week before Monday’s season opener. Aside from the elbow to the face, he hit the floor multiple times on drives to the basket. He also had to walk off a cramp before shooting free throws late in the game.

