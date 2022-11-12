ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
247Sports

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday night at McLane Stadium. Quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with a sprained ankle early in the game, Will Howard roared off the bench and ignited the Wildcats to a dominating victory. As Fitz says, it's time to roll with Howard at QB. He's proven he deserves to lead this team now that the Wildcats are two wins away from playing TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
SFGate

OKLAHOMA STATE 91, OAKLAND 62

Percentages: FG .547, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Wright 4-7, Harris 3-4, Asberry 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Church 1-1, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cisse 3, Anderson, Boone). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Boone 3, Asberry, Cisse, Harris, Thompson). Steals: 5...
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 31-3 win at Baylor

Complete and utter destruction. A battle for second place ended up being a flex of a team fully-equipped like a nation with an army, navy and air force going against some rebels with a few handguns. A Baylor team that was riding a three-game win streak got taken apart. Stripped...
247Sports

Kansas State's top 10 performers against Baylor

Coming into Saturday night's game against Kansas State, Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to extend it to four games. Things couldn't have gone further off course for the Bears. K-State dominated in all three phases with backup quarterback Will Howard calling the shots for the Wildcats....
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
247Sports

Baylor Hopes to Blackout the Wildcats

With the Bears Big 12 title game aspirations still alive, a tough test comes to Waco in the form of 19th ranked Kansas State. With both teams battling for second place right now in the Big 12 standings, Baylor will host the Wildcats Saturday night in front of a sold-out, black-out Baylor crowd.
WTNH

Study: Connecticut among top for holiday breakups

“It’s not you; it’s me.” Merry and bright might be replaced with sad and gloomy for many in relationships as the holidays approach. That’s according to a new study from HerNorm.com that reveals the dates couples are most likely to break up in each state. Breaking up with a partner is always hard, but it […]
247Sports

The last 10 matchups between Kansas State and Baylor

When Kansas State and Baylor kickoff on Saturday night, it could very well be an old-school fashioned slobber knocker. With two teams who love to run the ball, both teams will look to establish the run game early and often and if this series is any indication, the games will likely come down to the wire.
The Associated Press

Miles scores 26, leads No. 14 TCU to 77-64 win over Lamar

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 26 points to lead No. 14 TCU past Lamar 77-64 on Friday night. Miles’ big night came despite taking an elbow from a teammate that drew blood in the first half, forcing him to leave the game for a few minutes. He finished two points shy of his career high of 28. Miles was 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He had five rebounds and five assists. It was physically a tough night for Miles, who injured his right big toe last week before Monday’s season opener. Aside from the elbow to the face, he hit the floor multiple times on drives to the basket. He also had to walk off a cramp before shooting free throws late in the game.
On3.com

Pick and preview: Kansas State at Baylor

KSO will look at a handful of categories each week when previewing the Kansas State game on Saturday. We discuss factors to keep in mind for the Wildcats, what K-State needs to learn, the players to watch and a final prediction. FOUR FACTORS FOR KANSAS STATE. 1. KNOWLES’ HEALTH: We...
