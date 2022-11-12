Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
whopam.com
2021 Shooting case likely headed to trial
Resolution no longer seems likely in the case against the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. Trial is currently set for January 5 for 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and attorney David Rye told Judge Andrew Self Monday morning that it appears now that’s where the case is headed.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An investigation into a shooting is underway in Henderson County. Authorities say two people were shot. We’re told no arrests have been made. We have an update on an officer-involved shooting in Tell City. Troopers say the incident left the 22-year-old suspect dead, and several police cars...
14news.com
Fire breaks out at True Vine Inn in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews spent hours Monday at the True Vine Inn in Henderson,. That’s just south of the Twin Bridges. Traffic moved slowly for several hours, but all lanes were opened around 2:30 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire call came in at 9:09 Monday. Henderson Police...
14news.com
EPD investigating reported kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Evansville on Friday night. According to a media report, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Indiana Street for a domestic violence call. The report states the offender forced the woman into her car against her will, and then took the victim to his house and assaulted her, despite the victim making several attempts to leave.
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
hot96.com
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
14news.com
Police: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Evansville home
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
wevv.com
Police: Madisonville traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests
Two men were arrested on several charges after a weekend traffic stop in Madisonville, Kentucky. Madisonville Police say officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on North Kentucky Avenue for expired registration plates. MPD says the driver, identified as 35-year-old William Ruckert of Madisonville, was later found to be under the...
14news.com
2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating after two people were shot. It happened shortly before noon Saturday. Police say one person who was shot showed up to Dairy Queen, and another person who was shot was found in the 400 block of Ray Street. Both men are now...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
14news.com
MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates. According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old...
14news.com
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
14news.com
Closures expected downtown Evansville for Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A road closure is being planned for parts of downtown Evansville. Officials say Court Street will be closed from NW 3rd Street to Market Street. Vine Street will also be closed from NW 3rd Street to NW 2nd Street. They say this is all part of...
OPD trying to find juvenile last seen leaving for school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez. OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers […]
14news.com
VCSO: 3 injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Interstate 69 is back open following a crash involving four cars on Friday night. Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture saying the crash occurred at Interstate 69 and...
wevv.com
Four juveniles taken into custody after pursuit in Vanderburgh County
Four juveniles were taken into custody after a police pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Monday. The Indiana State Police says a trooper clocked a driver going 100 MPH on I-69 Sunday, leading to a brief chase. ISP says that chase ended in a crash near Old Highway 57. While...
Comments / 0