EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Evansville on Friday night. According to a media report, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Indiana Street for a domestic violence call. The report states the offender forced the woman into her car against her will, and then took the victim to his house and assaulted her, despite the victim making several attempts to leave.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO