Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
Disney World And Disneyland Just Made A Change That Might Actually Make Your Next Trip Easier
While most recent changes at Disney parks have only made your vacation less flexible, this might actually make your stay a bit easier.
Watch Mickey Mouse Meet A Walt Disney Cosplayer At Disneyland In Incredibly Heartwarming Viral Video
Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse have an emotional reunion thanks to Dapper Day and a little cosplay.
When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World
Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
The best time to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask one of the bloggers or theme park experts at UndercoverTourist.com, they’ll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that’s not always feasible. And despite some complaints over crowds...
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Merchandise Available at Disneyland
Ahead of next month’s new film “Avatar: The Way of Water”, we found some new Avatar merchandise at the Disneyland Resort! Let’s check it out!. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is going to introduce audiences to new wildlife from Pandora, like this Ilu. The ilu...
Secret Hidden in Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Is Too Cool to Miss
The Disney theme parks are known for their attention to detail, especially when it comes to the big attractions. Each time you experience a ride like the Haunted Mansion, you're almost guaranteed to spot something you never noticed before. It's part of the magic that keeps us wanting to go back!
Every Ride, Show, and Park that’s CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Are you all set for your upcoming Disney World trip? If you’re going to the parks next week, you probably already made advanced dining reservations, started on a packing list, and decided which rides you’ll visit first. But before you go, you’ll want to find out which rides,...
“A More Magical Disney Universe”: Check Out the New Tech Disney Is Working On!
Disney frequently uses cutting-edge technology for its films and theme parks in order to bring stories to life for fans. But how does Disney find all of this fancy new tech?. You’ve probably already heard of Disney’s Imagineers, who create much of the magic that you’ll see in the theme parks. But did you know that Disney also works with other companies to find the next big invention that could impact the entertainment industry? Now, Disney has announced more companies that it’s going to partner with, and these companies can give you an insight as to what Disney is focusing on right now.
Viral TikTok Reveals Exactly What Happens If A Disney World Character's Head Falls Off
Ever wondered how Disney characters recover from their heads falling off in The Most Magical Place on Earth?
