Disney frequently uses cutting-edge technology for its films and theme parks in order to bring stories to life for fans. But how does Disney find all of this fancy new tech?. You’ve probably already heard of Disney’s Imagineers, who create much of the magic that you’ll see in the theme parks. But did you know that Disney also works with other companies to find the next big invention that could impact the entertainment industry? Now, Disney has announced more companies that it’s going to partner with, and these companies can give you an insight as to what Disney is focusing on right now.

3 DAYS AGO