California State

disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch

Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down

As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneyfoodblog.com

When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World

Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...
TheStreet

Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Merchandise Available at Disneyland

Ahead of next month’s new film “Avatar: The Way of Water”, we found some new Avatar merchandise at the Disneyland Resort! Let’s check it out!. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is going to introduce audiences to new wildlife from Pandora, like this Ilu. The ilu...
WanderWisdom

Secret Hidden in Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Is Too Cool to Miss

The Disney theme parks are known for their attention to detail, especially when it comes to the big attractions. Each time you experience a ride like the Haunted Mansion, you're almost guaranteed to spot something you never noticed before. It's part of the magic that keeps us wanting to go back!
disneyfoodblog.com

Every Ride, Show, and Park that’s CLOSED in Disney World Next Week

Are you all set for your upcoming Disney World trip? If you’re going to the parks next week, you probably already made advanced dining reservations, started on a packing list, and decided which rides you’ll visit first. But before you go, you’ll want to find out which rides,...
disneyfoodblog.com

“A More Magical Disney Universe”: Check Out the New Tech Disney Is Working On!

Disney frequently uses cutting-edge technology for its films and theme parks in order to bring stories to life for fans. But how does Disney find all of this fancy new tech?. You’ve probably already heard of Disney’s Imagineers, who create much of the magic that you’ll see in the theme parks. But did you know that Disney also works with other companies to find the next big invention that could impact the entertainment industry? Now, Disney has announced more companies that it’s going to partner with, and these companies can give you an insight as to what Disney is focusing on right now.

