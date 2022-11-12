Read full article on original website
Game Balls from the OHSAA regional semifinals: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 13 performances during the OHSAA regional football semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: All season, Kirtland’s backs put up big yards...
St. Edward, Mentor back at it again: OHSAA football Division I regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — No longer regular-season opponents, St. Edward and Mentor are familiar playoff foes. They will meet Friday night for the third time since 2018 in an OHSAA Division I, Region 1 championship. Since 2010, they have met in seven playoff games. The eighth playoff matchup will take place at Euclid Community Stadium, where they met in 2018.
Undefeated Glenville in first regional championship since 2013 after 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic: Highlights, by the numbers
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.
Delaware Gazette
Tigers run away from Eagles, 42-21
Big Walnut was special on special teams, using some fireworks on the opening kickoff and an onside kick midway through the third quarter to stay within striking distance, but Massillon Washington was better in the other two phases of the game en route to a 42-21 Division II regional semifinal win Friday night at Arlin Field in Mansfield.
Lake Catholic volleyball sweeps Coldwater in three sets to win 2022 OHSAA Division III state championship
FAIRBORN, Ohio — 2022 feels a lot like 2010 did for Lake Catholic volleyball. The Cougars returned to the state tournament in 2010 and took home a state title after falling short the year before. Saturday, the Cougars followed a similar script on their way to a second state...
bwyellowjackets.com
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin volleyball outlasts Gilmour Academy in 5 sets to win OHSAA Division II state championship
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin senior Caroline Jurevicius now has something her father, former NFL receiver Joe Jurevicius has: a championship. It took Caroline and her NDCL volleyball team five sets to get it in the Division II state championship match against fellow Northeast Ohio power Gilmour Academy. The Lions faced a 2-1 deficit but rallied back and then closed out the Lancers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-12, to secure that state title.
St. Ignatius HC Chuck Kyle career ends in playoff loss against St. Ed's
The St. Igantius Wildcats have ended their season against the St. Edward Eagles in the third round of the OHSAA high school football playoffs.
Hudson advances to Division II regional championship game with 16-14 win over Riverside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Grind. That was the word of the week for Hudson head coach Jeff Gough and his team before Friday night’s Division II, Region 5 semifinal game against Riverside. The No. 3-seeded Explorers took that to heart, fighting their way to another week of football...
OHSAA football regional semifinals live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 13 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA regional semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Watch as Darius Garland nails his 400th career 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of the Cavaliers’ brightest stars reached a career milestone in the first half of Cleveland’s Sunday night matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Darius Garland notched his 400th career 3-pointer in just his fourth NBA season out of Vanderbilt University. It came in dramatic fashion...
The Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns were dominated by the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s 39-17 loss. What do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
OHSAA regional semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional semifinal scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30.
Perry defense leads to 27-17 win over Sugarcreek Garaway in Division V regional semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Braden Richards and an opportunistic defense led No. 3 Perry over previously undefeated No. 2 Garaway, 27-17, in a Division V, Region 17 semifinal on Friday at Stewart Field in Solon. Perry (11-2) will play No. 1 South Range (13-0) in the regional final next week.
Browns’ difficulties stopping the run return against the Dolphins’ pass-happy offense
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It didn’t catch the Browns by surprise. Despite how impressive the Miami Dolphins’ pass game has been this year, Cleveland still anticipated that Miami would try and run on them. Coming into Sunday, Miami was ranked 29th in the league averaging 86.9 rushing yards...
Browns run defense issues are still ever-present and exposed anew in loss to Dolphins: Ashley Bastock
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Dolphins followed what I’m going to call the Los Angeles Chargers’ special recipe against the Browns on Sunday. Much like the Chargers, the Dolphins opted to go away from their strength -- throwing the football -- in favor of attacking the most-glaring Browns’ defensive weakness.
John Johnson III: Browns must ‘cut it loose’ on defense, not be so uptight; ‘we’re running out of time’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Safety John Johnson III, who played for the Rams’ Super Bowl defense, has some advice for the Browns coming off their 195-yard rushing yield in Sunday’s 39-17 rout by the Dolphins that dropped them to 3-6. “Just cut it loose,” Johnson said. “When you watch the tape, you see a little bit of hesitancy, like guys being hesitant. Just cut it loose, have fun, enjoy what you’re doing. Understand why we’re doing certain things and just do it at a high level. Just don’t be so uptight. Have a calm presence about yourself and just cut it loose. "
Medina, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
