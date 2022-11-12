ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Undefeated Glenville in first regional championship since 2013 after 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic: Highlights, by the numbers

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.
ELYRIA, OH
Tigers run away from Eagles, 42-21

Big Walnut was special on special teams, using some fireworks on the opening kickoff and an onside kick midway through the third quarter to stay within striking distance, but Massillon Washington was better in the other two phases of the game en route to a 42-21 Division II regional semifinal win Friday night at Arlin Field in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
BEREA, OH
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin volleyball outlasts Gilmour Academy in 5 sets to win OHSAA Division II state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin senior Caroline Jurevicius now has something her father, former NFL receiver Joe Jurevicius has: a championship. It took Caroline and her NDCL volleyball team five sets to get it in the Division II state championship match against fellow Northeast Ohio power Gilmour Academy. The Lions faced a 2-1 deficit but rallied back and then closed out the Lancers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-12, to secure that state title.
GATES MILLS, OH
John Johnson III: Browns must ‘cut it loose’ on defense, not be so uptight; ‘we’re running out of time’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Safety John Johnson III, who played for the Rams’ Super Bowl defense, has some advice for the Browns coming off their 195-yard rushing yield in Sunday’s 39-17 rout by the Dolphins that dropped them to 3-6. “Just cut it loose,” Johnson said. “When you watch the tape, you see a little bit of hesitancy, like guys being hesitant. Just cut it loose, have fun, enjoy what you’re doing. Understand why we’re doing certain things and just do it at a high level. Just don’t be so uptight. Have a calm presence about yourself and just cut it loose. "
CLEVELAND, OH
Medina, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbia High School football team will have a game with Crestview High School - Columbiana on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
MEDINA, OH
