CLEVELAND, Ohio — Safety John Johnson III, who played for the Rams’ Super Bowl defense, has some advice for the Browns coming off their 195-yard rushing yield in Sunday’s 39-17 rout by the Dolphins that dropped them to 3-6. “Just cut it loose,” Johnson said. “When you watch the tape, you see a little bit of hesitancy, like guys being hesitant. Just cut it loose, have fun, enjoy what you’re doing. Understand why we’re doing certain things and just do it at a high level. Just don’t be so uptight. Have a calm presence about yourself and just cut it loose. "

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO