GREENSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (0-2) capped the final day of the 2022 Atlantic Regional Challenge hosted by Seton Hill with a contest against Virginia State (1-1). The Trojans took the Sunday afternoon matchup 58-49. Lock Haven came out strong in the first half on the defensive side of the ball. They allowed only 11 points in the opening quarter as the Bald Eagles employed a full court press. The Bald Eagles led 15-11 at the end of the quarter and held a 26-19 lead at the halftime break. The Haven defense grabbed four steals in the opening half and looked poised to carry the team to the win.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO