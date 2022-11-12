Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
LHU: Women’s Basketball Caps Weekend at Atlantic Regional Challenge
GREENSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (0-2) capped the final day of the 2022 Atlantic Regional Challenge hosted by Seton Hill with a contest against Virginia State (1-1). The Trojans took the Sunday afternoon matchup 58-49. Lock Haven came out strong in the first half on the defensive side of the ball. They allowed only 11 points in the opening quarter as the Bald Eagles employed a full court press. The Bald Eagles led 15-11 at the end of the quarter and held a 26-19 lead at the halftime break. The Haven defense grabbed four steals in the opening half and looked poised to carry the team to the win.
therecord-online.com
LH football closes with road loss at Edinboro, 26-13
EDINBORO, PA – The Lock Haven University football team closed the 2022 season Saturday with an extremely hard-fought effort on the road at Edinboro in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East-West crossover action. Despite the strong outing from the Bald Eagles, the host Fighting Scots (5-6, 2-5 PSAC West) pulled away in the fourth quarter, and won, 26-13. Behind a pair of first-half field goals from kicker Brett Zachman (Leesburg, Fla./Eustis (Dordt)), the Bald Eagles were locked up in a 6-6 tie at halftime. Zachman connected from 39 yards out to give Lock Haven a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter, and early in the second quarter, his kick from 32 yards made it 6-6.
therecord-online.com
LHU: Three Champions Power Wrestling to Strong Showing at Journeymen Classic
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the field at Sunday’s Journeymen Collegiate Classic at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. For head coach Scott Moore and The Haven, it caps three straight days of competition after the Bald Eagles faced off against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 NC State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
therecord-online.com
LH Men’s Wrestling bested by #8 NC State, 32-4
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team (0-2) took on No. 8 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School in Bethlehem as part of Journeyman’s Wrangle Mania. The Wolfpack took the non-conference dual, 32-4. In the day’s opening bout, Anthony Noto’s (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) win in sudden victory highlighted the day for the Bald Eagles. Noto, the No. 13 ranked 125-pounder in the nation, battled No. 21 Jarrett Trombley and after three periods of 1-1 action, Noto secured the takedown in sudden victory to secure his second win in as many days. Both teams were deducted a team point and LHU led 2-0.
therecord-online.com
Bucktail’s Green, Pentz, Pettingill, Fantaski earn Region 3 honors
COUDERSPORT, PA- Last Wednesday night in Coudersport, the District 9 League Region 3 coaches assembled to vote for the annual Region 3 All-Region squads. Region 3 is comprised of Bucktail, Sheffield, Cameron County, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic. The Bucks had plenty to be proud of on the All-Region...
therecord-online.com
Schlesinger Communications purchases Lock Haven Elks building
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Elks building on E. Main Street has a new owner. A closing was held last week between the seller, BPOE #182 of Lock Haven, and the buyer, Schlesinger Communications, Inc. of Lock Haven. Jeffry O. Schlesinger, president and CEO of the Lock...
voiceofmotown.com
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
therecord-online.com
No. 1 Penn State opens season with 44-3 win Over Lock Haven
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) rolled over visiting Lock Haven 44-3 in the dual meet opener for both teams Friday night in State College. Three Penn State freshmen made their Nittany Lion debuts in sold out Rec Hall as Penn State dominated the visiting Bald Eagles.
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
5newsonline.com
Gurdon vs Charleston | Football Friday Night Playoffs
It was all Tigers in the second half as they score 28 straight points and win this one easily 41-6 and advance to the next round of playoffs. (Nov. 11, 2022)
Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment for Unsportsmanlike Penalty
James Franklin decided to teach himself a lesson during Saturday’s game against Maryland.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
therecord-online.com
Renovo – Lock Haven public transportation service now running
LOCK HAVEN, PA – STEP, Inc. on Monday launched the second of three public transportation routes as part of its new Designated Stop program. A Lock Haven-to-Renovo route is now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This low-cost transportation service ($2 per trip) requires an advance reservation with STEP. Clinton County Commission board chairman Mile Kessinger noted the new service at the commissioners’ work session on Monday. He said, “With the price of fuel today that’s a pretty good bargain.”
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven man cited in N. Fairview Street incidents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police had to make two stops at a N. Fairview Street residence on Veterans Day, both incidents involving a Lock Haven man. Friday evening officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of N. Fairview Street. Their report said it was found that Terry Butler, 47, Lock Haven, allegedly hit the victim in the face. Butler was charged with harassment. A short while later, police said, officers were called back to the same residence where Butler was reported throwing items off a second story balcony.
beckersasc.com
South Carolina eye center moving to expanded office
EyeCare Physicians & Surgeons in Charleston, S.C., is moving to a new expanded office space, according to a Nov. 11 report from Waterboro Live. The new clinic location will be a shared space with Retina Consultants of Charleston. Physicians Alexander Kent, MD, and Joseph Lally, MD, joined the practice 20...
Truck driver who killed woman, left her body off Interstate 80 sentenced
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Texas truck driver who killed a woman and dumped her body along Interstate 80 in Union County was sentenced Monday to 40 to 80 years in state prison. Snyder-Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley imposed the sentence on Monday as part of a plea agreement for Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 30, of Dallas. Rollins pleaded guilty in September to a third-degree murder charge and 20...
Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police have reported one injury. The roadway […]
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
Comments / 0