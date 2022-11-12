Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in ParkchesterWelcome2TheBronxManhattan, NY
One man is Shot, Killed as Gunplay Erupts in the Streets of Hackensack NJ in a local barbershop, another man injuredBLOCK WORK MEDIAHackensack, NJ
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
Senator-elect finds housing for disabled veteran who recently lost her home
A Bridgeport veteran who was recently evicted from her apartment will not be homeless, thanks to the emergency intervention of state and local officials who learned about her story on News 12.
News 12
Veterans Day ceremony honors Pearl River resident who died in Iraq
A Veterans Day ceremony was held in Pearl River to honor a resident who died while serving in Iraq. Attendees paid tribute to U.S. Army Capt. Phillip Esposito who died in Iraq in 2005. "He's a member of the one percenters. Less than 1% of the American people join the...
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Laundromat Fire
2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
Branford brewery creates lager supporting effort to build Iraq and Afghanistan veteran monument
Branford's Stony Creek Brewery whipped up something new - just in time for Veterans Day. They say every glass of their Area of Operations lager sold brings local Iraq and Afghanistan veterans closer to well-deserved recognition.
'I've been waiting to meet you my whole life.' Vietnam vet meets pen pal 50 years after receiving meaningful card
The Vietnam veteran wrote back to Kathleen Ryan, who framed the letter and cherished it for 51 years, wondering if Dominic Cutalo survived the war.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building
The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building.
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z Denies Greenwich Hospital’s Smilow Cancer Center a Second Time
It felt a little like déja vu, but on Thursday afternoon the Greenwich P&Z commission voted to deny Greenwich Hospital’s proposed Smilow Cancer Center. In the first round of meetings, neighbors railed against the proposal, citing concerns about noise, delivery trucks, generator testing and even homeless people sleeping in a hospital courtyard.
Somers teacher returns to classroom after 'white fragility' lesson was stopped mid-way
A Somers High School teacher is back in the classroom today as controversy still brews over her lesson on "white fragility."
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
News 12
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
sheltonherald.com
No. 6 New Canaan football gets eighth win with rout of Warde
With the annual Turkey Bowl against Darien on deck, the New Canaan football team took care of business with a 41-14 romp over Warde Saturday in Fairfield. Senior Ty Groff tied his own school record with a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter, matching his mark from the Rams’ opening-week win at Xavier. The old record of 47 yards had been set by Bob Warden in 1990.
Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family
A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday.
News 12
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley. Last spring, Kingdom Faire saw more than 5,000 people attend its pirate-themed festival in Putnam Valley. The fantasy festival included a mermaid show by professional water artists, break dancing, comedy and a pyrobellydancer. Now the company behind...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
Police: Bayonne police captain dies 'unexpectedly' while on duty
Police say 37-year veteran Capt. Paul Jamola-Wicz died on duty Friday night.
