Stamford, CT

DoingItLocal

Milford News: Laundromat Fire

2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
MILFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

P&Z Denies Greenwich Hospital’s Smilow Cancer Center a Second Time

It felt a little like déja vu, but on Thursday afternoon the Greenwich P&Z commission voted to deny Greenwich Hospital’s proposed Smilow Cancer Center. In the first round of meetings, neighbors railed against the proposal, citing concerns about noise, delivery trucks, generator testing and even homeless people sleeping in a hospital courtyard.
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan

A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
sheltonherald.com

No. 6 New Canaan football gets eighth win with rout of Warde

With the annual Turkey Bowl against Darien on deck, the New Canaan football team took care of business with a 41-14 romp over Warde Saturday in Fairfield. Senior Ty Groff tied his own school record with a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter, matching his mark from the Rams’ opening-week win at Xavier. The old record of 47 yards had been set by Bob Warden in 1990.
NEW CANAAN, CT
News 12

Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley

An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley. Last spring, Kingdom Faire saw more than 5,000 people attend its pirate-themed festival in Putnam Valley. The fantasy festival included a mermaid show by professional water artists, break dancing, comedy and a pyrobellydancer. Now the company behind...
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Community Policy