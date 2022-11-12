The Pittsburgh Panthers look to string back-to-back wins during ACC play for the first time this season. After knocking the Syracuse Orange from the ranks of the top 25, the Panthers turn their attention to the Virginia Cavaliers, who are currently last in the ACC Coastal. This will be the Panthers’ first trip to Scott Stadium since 2018. Last season’s matchup was a thriller, with Kenny Pickett and the Panthers outlasting 487 yards from Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong for a 48-38 victory. That win locked up the Coastal division title for the Panthers last season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO