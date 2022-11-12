Read full article on original website
Apple Valley Airshow draws over 10,000 spectatorsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Local Career Technical Education students tour Silverwood construction siteThe HD PostHesperia, CA
DND Live Productions collecting canned food Saturday to help "build up community"The HD PostApple Valley, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricityThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
KTLA.com
Ex-husband arrested in connection with disappearance and death of 25-year-old Simi Valley mother
Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo. Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorne, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in...
Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend
A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUI suspected in head-on collision that killed 2, including juvenile, near Moreno Valley
Two people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision that occurred Sunday night in the Moreno Valley area. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. First responders found two vehicles and four victims that were involved […]
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier
A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.
Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department continues to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms
The Fontana Police Department is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms. The Narcotics Unit transported 6 pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undisclosed location to be destroyed, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10. The street value of the narcotics was estimated at...
etxview.com
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say
A 74-year-old Whittier man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor, authorities said.
Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
Animal remains found in vehicle during traffic stop in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale Station deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale on Friday.It's unclear at this moment if the driver was booked on any charges. An independent videographer told City News Service that the remains were from a goat.The type of animal that was found has not been confirmed to CBSLA at this moment.
LA County sheriff's deputy charged in connection with 2021 fatal shooting in East LA
A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in L.A., Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Quality of life operations result in 15 arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced.
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
Detectives looking to identify woman found dead at Barstow homeless encampment
Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman whose body was found at a transient camp earlier this year. The woman was found on May 23, inside a tent at a camp located in a ravine near the westbound 40 Freeway in Barstow. She was found […]
DNA links 2 men to Clovis home burglary, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested after DNA linked them to a home burglary last month, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officials announced that 25-year-old Demetrius Martin of Fresno and 23-year-old Kassey Martin of Hemet were arrested in connection to a burglary of a home near Fowler and Alluvial avenues in […]
