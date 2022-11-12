ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
Key News Network

2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier

A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
WHITTIER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon

One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.

Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
etxview.com

Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder

UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school

Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Animal remains found in vehicle during traffic stop in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale Station deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale on Friday.It's unclear at this moment if the driver was booked on any charges. An independent videographer told City News Service that the remains were from a goat.The type of animal that was found has not been confirmed to CBSLA at this moment. 
PALMDALE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DNA links 2 men to Clovis home burglary, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested after DNA linked them to a home burglary last month, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officials announced that 25-year-old Demetrius Martin of Fresno and 23-year-old Kassey Martin of Hemet were arrested in connection to a burglary of a home near Fowler and Alluvial avenues in […]
CLOVIS, CA

