Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Related
Michael Richard Wallace obituary 1943~2022
Michael Richard Wallace, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born September 10, 1943, in York, PA, he was the son of Clayton and Florine Wallace. Michael was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg as a Computer Science Specialist until his...
John A Eckrich Jr. obituary 1925~2022
John A Eckrich Jr., age 96 of Shippensburg passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. He was born December 25, 1925 in Progress, PA to the late John A. Eckrich, Sr. and Iva Maude Mildred (Schwab) Eckrich. John was a WWII Veteran of the...
Jeffrey “Jeff” Eugene Schooley 1959~2022
Jeffrey “Jeff” Eugene Schooley, 63, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of Robert Nelson and Velma Louise Robinson Schooley. Jeff graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1978. He...
Clyde E Rotz Jr. obituary 1931~2022
Clyde E Rotz Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Monday, December 21, 1931 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Clyde E. Rotz Sr. and Martha B. (Warren) Rotz. Clyde was formerly employed as...
Tina M Elicker obituary 1947~2022
Tina M Elicker, 65 of Fairfield, PA peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Born January 21, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Lottie D. Pecher of Fairfield and the late Joseph A. Pecher. Tina was predeceased by...
Francis G Weyer obituary 1949~2022
Francis G Weyer, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born November 28, 1949 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. Weyer and Genevieve (Tenley) Weyer. Francis worked as a general laborer at various firms in the...
Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022
Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
Robert Leo Topper obituary 1932~2022
Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home. Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper. Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the class of 1950,...
Paul L Salmon obituary 1922~2022
Paul L Salmon, 100, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 3, 1922 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Alice Leedy Salmon. Paul served with the US Navy during WWII and retired in 1979 from Letterkenny...
Medora I Stoneberger obituary 1942~2022
Medora I Stoneberger, 80, of Newville passed away Friday November 11, 2022 in her home. Medora was born April 21, 1942 in Erie, PA a daughter of Alvin M. and Blanche E. Burton Linn. She was a member of the Newville Cowboy Church. Medora was survived by her husband A....
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
Charles J Greiner obituary 1922~2022
On November 10, 2022, Charles J Greiner, 100, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania was called home to the Lord surrounded by his family. He was born on September 5, 1922, in Fords, New Jersey to Charles and Agnes (Lauritzen) Greiner. He served in the United States Army and was a member of...
Bonnie Lea Hoffman obituary 1946~2022
Bonnie Lea Hoffman, age 75, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Bonnie was born on December 4, 1946, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Sloan and Carolyn Clevenger Glenn. She married Terry E. Hoffman (deceased...
Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022
Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
Joseph Charles Hammell 1956~2022
Joseph Charles Hammell, 66, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, November 6, 2022 in Gettysburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1956 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas Hammell and Shirley Faith. Joseph honorably served his country in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm. He...
Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022
Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
Nancy Ann Furry obituary 1958~2022
Nancy Ann Furry, 64, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She passed away peacefully at her home, where she wanted to spend the final weeks of her life, to face the end of her life in a very dignified and graceful manner.
John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022
John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Donald W “Don” Scott obituary 1941~2022
Donald W “Don” Scott, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 7, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Henry and Mary (Kriner) Scott. Don had worked for his father, HR. Scott Plumbing and Heating and...
Rhonda R Deardorff obituary 1960~2022
Rhonda R Deardorff, 62, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness. Born May 23, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Dora E. (McClure) Deardorff. Ms. Deardorff was an...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0