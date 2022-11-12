ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Richard Wallace obituary 1943~2022

Michael Richard Wallace, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born September 10, 1943, in York, PA, he was the son of Clayton and Florine Wallace. Michael was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg as a Computer Science Specialist until his...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Clyde E Rotz Jr. obituary 1931~2022

Clyde E Rotz Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Monday, December 21, 1931 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Clyde E. Rotz Sr. and Martha B. (Warren) Rotz. Clyde was formerly employed as...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tina M Elicker obituary 1947~2022

Tina M Elicker, 65 of Fairfield, PA peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Born January 21, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Lottie D. Pecher of Fairfield and the late Joseph A. Pecher. Tina was predeceased by...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Francis G Weyer obituary 1949~2022

Francis G Weyer, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born November 28, 1949 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. Weyer and Genevieve (Tenley) Weyer. Francis worked as a general laborer at various firms in the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022

Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert Leo Topper obituary 1932~2022

Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home. Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper. Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the class of 1950,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Paul L Salmon obituary 1922~2022

Paul L Salmon, 100, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 3, 1922 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Alice Leedy Salmon. Paul served with the US Navy during WWII and retired in 1979 from Letterkenny...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Charles J Greiner obituary 1922~2022

On November 10, 2022, Charles J Greiner, 100, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania was called home to the Lord surrounded by his family. He was born on September 5, 1922, in Fords, New Jersey to Charles and Agnes (Lauritzen) Greiner. He served in the United States Army and was a member of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Bonnie Lea Hoffman obituary 1946~2022

Bonnie Lea Hoffman, age 75, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Bonnie was born on December 4, 1946, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Sloan and Carolyn Clevenger Glenn. She married Terry E. Hoffman (deceased...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022

Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joseph Charles Hammell 1956~2022

Joseph Charles Hammell, 66, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, November 6, 2022 in Gettysburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1956 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas Hammell and Shirley Faith. Joseph honorably served his country in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm. He...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022

Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Nancy Ann Furry obituary 1958~2022

Nancy Ann Furry, 64, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She passed away peacefully at her home, where she wanted to spend the final weeks of her life, to face the end of her life in a very dignified and graceful manner.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022

John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rhonda R Deardorff obituary 1960~2022

Rhonda R Deardorff, 62, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness. Born May 23, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Dora E. (McClure) Deardorff. Ms. Deardorff was an...
GETTYSBURG, PA
