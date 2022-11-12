ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Mendon defeats Morrice, advances to first football state final since 2011

MENDON, MI – After a 10-year absence, one of the state’s small-school powerhouse football programs is heading back to the state finals. Mendon secured its 13th state championship game appearance with a 30-14 win over Morrice in Saturday’s 8-player Division 2 state semifinal in front of a homefield crowd that weathered the wind, the cold and a fourth-quarter snow storm to see the Hornets make history.
MENDON, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive.com

Big second half propels Caledonia to first regional title in 10 years

KENTWOOD – Caledonia fumbled the ball away on its first offensive play of the game in Saturday’s Division 1 regional against Grand Ledge. The game pretty much went Caledonia’s way the rest of the way, however. The Fighting Scots defeated Grand Ledge 42-14 in a game played at East Kentwood High School.
CALEDONIA, MI
MLive.com

Meet the All-SEC high school football teams for the 2022 season

There were more than a few surprises during the Southeastern Conference football season that made this year unlike most. Dexter and Tecumseh rolled to undefeated campaigns in the SEC-Red and SEC-White, respectively, and the top players from both divisions were recognized with all-conference honors this week.
DEXTER, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]

How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BELLEVILLE, MI
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga

Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
