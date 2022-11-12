Read full article on original website
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
MLive.com
Mendon defeats Morrice, advances to first football state final since 2011
MENDON, MI – After a 10-year absence, one of the state’s small-school powerhouse football programs is heading back to the state finals. Mendon secured its 13th state championship game appearance with a 30-14 win over Morrice in Saturday’s 8-player Division 2 state semifinal in front of a homefield crowd that weathered the wind, the cold and a fourth-quarter snow storm to see the Hornets make history.
MLive.com
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
See photos as South Christian defeats Whitehall, scoring in thrilling final minute
EAST KENTWOOD, MICH-- It was a battle of the 11-0 unbeatens on Friday evening as Whitehall went toe-to-toe with South Christian until the final minute for the Division 4 regional championship. Whitehall took a 21-14 lead with 9:41 left in the fourth on an end-around rush from Nate Bolley. South...
5th Quarter Scoreboard: Regional Championships on the line
As always our team will have you covered on a busy sports night.
MLive.com
Big second half propels Caledonia to first regional title in 10 years
KENTWOOD – Caledonia fumbled the ball away on its first offensive play of the game in Saturday’s Division 1 regional against Grand Ledge. The game pretty much went Caledonia’s way the rest of the way, however. The Fighting Scots defeated Grand Ledge 42-14 in a game played at East Kentwood High School.
MLive.com
Meet the All-SEC high school football teams for the 2022 season
There were more than a few surprises during the Southeastern Conference football season that made this year unlike most. Dexter and Tecumseh rolled to undefeated campaigns in the SEC-Red and SEC-White, respectively, and the top players from both divisions were recognized with all-conference honors this week.
WWMT
WMU men's soccer to join Missouri Valley Conference after MAC suspends support of sport
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mid-American Conference has announced the 2022 season for men’s soccer will be the last one sponsored by the Conference. Currently standing at four full members sponsoring the sport plus one affiliate member, the MAC will suspend sponsorship of men’s soccer following the close of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship.
detroitsportsnation.com
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]
How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
MLive.com
No. 1 Dexter makes statement with historic regional final win over Midland
DEXTER – Not even cramps could keep Micah Davis from the end zone. The Dexter senior standout received the opening kickoff of the Dreadnaughts’ Division 2 regional final game against Midland and took it 90 yards to the end zone to give his team the best possible start.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga
Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Nothing left to lose and high character
EAST LANSING – Make that two straight victories for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 at home against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday to move to .500 on the season. They now need to win one of the last two games in the regular season to become bowl eligible.
Extra! Extra! Griffins split a pair of overtime affairs against Toronto, stay at .500
Last week, the Grand Rapids Griffins wrapped up their nearly months-long road trip, and were excited to finally return to Van Andel Arena over the week for a pair of games with the Toronto Marlies. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek. SOME KIND OF MONSTER. In the final game of...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
