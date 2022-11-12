ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis man asks for ride, shoots at driver and steals his car, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5iP4_0j82ZFrs00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly shot at a driver who had given him a ride just moments earlier, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Court documents show that Dontavius Barron, 24, is accused of carjacking and attempted second-degree murder during the early hours of Oct. 23 near Riverdale and Winchester roads.

A man told police that someone he had known only as “Tae” asked him for a ride to a relative’s home in East Memphis, court documents state. They had only known each for about a month at the time.

As the driver got onto Riverdale Road from Interstate 385, the passenger took out a gun and told the driver to pull over near a business, court documents state.

The driver told police that the passenger told him to get out of the car and sit on the ground, court documents state.

According to court documents, the driver refused and started running away with his car keys in his hand. The passenger then fired a shot at the driver, who dropped the keys and continued running.

As he left the scene, the man saw “Tae” leave in his car, court documents state.

Police later identified Barron as “Tae,” court documents state. He was taken into custody Thursday.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 13

nobodycaresaboutthelaws
2d ago

Easier to TAKE what you want than to be a man and EARN it. Entitled attitude!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AdWeek

Memphis News Crew Robbed at Gunpoint

A crew working for WHBQ in Memphis was robbed at gunpoint last week. Reporter Jeremy Pierre posted about it on social media by saying the thieves flashed a gun and took all the equipment. Pierre got a couple of pictures of the getaway car. “HOW IN THE HOLY HELL YOU...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Latest details on victims, suspects in Parkway Village quadruple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two suspects they say are responsible for a quadruple shooting in Parkway Village Saturday night. Police say the shooting call came Saturday night, just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, investigators found three Hispanic victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shoots customer over $5, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tattoo artist was arrested for shooting a customer over $5. On May 23, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Decatur Street. When officers arrived, they were told two men got into a verbal argument over previous tattoo work. One of the men, Artavious Robinson,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in custody after 10-hour standoff in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Memphis police have arrested a man after a barricade situation in Orange Mound. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, police attempted to arrest 45-year-old Curtis Hearns at the corner of Airways and Brooklyn Avenue. According to police, Hearns was wanted for aggravated assault. Police say Hearns had locked himself inside an RV and when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkway Village shooting injures four

UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy