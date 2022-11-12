Memphis man asks for ride, shoots at driver and steals his car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly shot at a driver who had given him a ride just moments earlier, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Court documents show that Dontavius Barron, 24, is accused of carjacking and attempted second-degree murder during the early hours of Oct. 23 near Riverdale and Winchester roads.

A man told police that someone he had known only as “Tae” asked him for a ride to a relative’s home in East Memphis, court documents state. They had only known each for about a month at the time.

As the driver got onto Riverdale Road from Interstate 385, the passenger took out a gun and told the driver to pull over near a business, court documents state.

The driver told police that the passenger told him to get out of the car and sit on the ground, court documents state.

According to court documents, the driver refused and started running away with his car keys in his hand. The passenger then fired a shot at the driver, who dropped the keys and continued running.

As he left the scene, the man saw “Tae” leave in his car, court documents state.

Police later identified Barron as “Tae,” court documents state. He was taken into custody Thursday.

