Cleveland, OH

Fantasy football: Now is the time to add available Browns weapons

By Fantasy Alarm
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

We’ve already reached Week 10, so the fantasy football playoffs are nearly upon us. For most fantasy leagues, there are just four weeks remaining in the regular season after this one, so those who find themselves on the playoff bubble are desperate for help, and those who have seemingly punched their ticket to the big dance already need to plan for weeks ahead.

You can kill two birds with one stone by sweeping your waiver wire and acquiring as many Cleveland Browns pass-catchers as you can find.

This Sunday, the Browns will face the Dolphins in a game Vegas has declared as the second-highest scoring game on the slate, with a 49.5 expected total. Miami ranks seventh in DVOA against the run, but just 31st against the pass, allowing an average of 258.6 receiving yards per game with 15 passing touchdowns given up on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFxRN_0j82ZD6Q00
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Getty Images

Amari Cooper and Kareem Hunt are likely owned in your league, but Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell may be available. The Browns were hoping to get tight end David Njoku back this week, but if he doesn’t play, Harrison Bryant may be worth a look.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHzno_0j82ZD6Q00
Fantasy Insanity Fantasy football: Josh Allen’s injury further strains thinned QB market

But picking up Browns receivers and tight ends doesn’t end with just the matchup this week. Their upcoming games against the Bills and Buccaneers in Weeks 11 and 12 might be a little rough, but come Week 13, everything will change. Love him or hate him, Deshaun Watson will step in as the Browns starting quarterback, and anyone who has watched football in the past four years knows just how much of a game-changer he can be. Every pass-catcher on the Browns will get an immediate bump in value.

On top of Watston’s return, the schedule will become significantly more favorable for Cleveland. The Texans, Bengals and Ravens are all dealing with struggles and injuries in their respective secondaries. After that it’s the Saints and Commanders.

Though there will likely be some rust on Watson initially, he should find his groove pretty quickly, and unheralded players such as Peoples-Jones, Bell and Njoku will move from fantasy obscurity to championship contending. Grab them while you can, and we’ll see you all in the Winner’s Circle come December.

Howard Bender is the VP of operations and head of content at FantasyAlarm.com . Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award winning “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel weekdays from 6-8 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantasy sports advice, player projections, injury updates and more.

Comments / 0

 

