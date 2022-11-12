ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I had surgeries to look like a Bratz doll — I’m bruised, but obsessed

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2e8F_0j82ZCDh00

From Playboy Bunny to Bratz doll. British “Love Island” alum Hannah Elizabeth traveled to Turkey to surgically enhance her body — and she’s sharing the shocking results.

The 32-year-old model told her 417,000 Instagram followers she got canthoplasty, also known as the “fox eye lift,” which elongates the eyes into an almond shape; and lateral blepharoplasty to remove excess eyelid skin.

She also amped up her breast implants from 700 cc to 1050 cc.

“Day one I feel like a Bratz — I’m obsessed,” she posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, showing off her pouty lips and exaggerated eyes, which were still bruised from the procedures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ybla_0j82ZCDh00
Hannah Elizabeth got two surgeries to elongate her eyes.
hannahelizinsta/Instagram

“Couldn’t have asked for more,” she continued in the next slide. “Exactly what I wanted, I’m made up.”

Of course, she received numerous comments from people criticizing her extreme decision, but she had one simple response to the haters: “Unfollow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdlHT_0j82ZCDh00
Elizabeth has kept her 417,000 Instagram followers updated throughout her surgery journey.
hannahelizinsta/Instagram

“People are getting on my new big t—s today. Im gonna shut up now,” she wrote Friday.

“Do you know what else I find really mad?” Elizabeth ranted in a follow-up video . “So you get invasive surgery, and the next day you’re obviously bruised and swollen because you’ve been cut open and people are shocked and people expect that that’s your end result … and they just expect you to look flawless the next day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45obPU_0j82ZCDh00
Elizabeth also got her breast implants redone.
hannahelizinsta/Instagram

Still, the former reality star continued to share progress photos, noting that her “doll” eyes were more open on Friday, just three days after the surgeries.

This is not the first time Elizabeth has indulged in cosmetic procedures. She’s been open about going under the knife in her Playboy days, as early as 18 years old .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofY3b_0j82ZCDh00
Elizabeth told critical haters to “unfollow” her if they didn’t approve of her procedures.
hannahelizinsta/Instagram

Elizabeth appeared on the original “Love Island” in 2015, placing second with then-boyfriend Jon Clark. They dated for nine months before breaking off their engagement.

She now has a 3-year-old son, Reggie, whom she shares with her former fiancé, George Andretti.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Meghan Trainor Shares She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a “Dark Place”

Watch: Meghan Trainor Recalls Being Blamed for Son's NICU Stay. Meghan Trainor's life has shifted in more ways than one since becoming a mom. The "All About That Bass" singer, who welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara last year, got candid about how her body changed both during and after her pregnancy.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
SheKnows

Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline

It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
E! News

Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview

Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Only Wore Marilyn Monroe’s Actual Dress For ‘Maybe 10 Minutes’ At Met

Kim Kardashian put in the WORK after finding out she didn’t fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, which she knew she wanted to wear to the 2022 Met Gala. With some help from Kris Jenner, Kim flew to Florida and got another chance to try on the dress on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians. It fit, but she still had to keep up her diet and workout routine before hitting the big red carpet.
FLORIDA STATE
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
E! News

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Us Weekly

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Is Proud of ‘Brother’ Harry Styles for Solo Success — But It Used to ‘Bother’ Him

Harry Styles has that “One Thing” — according to former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson. The songwriter, 30, opened up to The Telegraph about watching Styles, 28, continue rising to superstardom years after their band went on an indefinite hiatus. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” Tomlinson confessed. “Only ’cause I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band. But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.”
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Says His Mother Was Sacrificed To Control & Traumatize Him

The Kanye West antics making the headlines have taken a break a little compared to last month, thankfully. Perhaps it’s partly due to his 30-day cleanse that he announced on social media, which involved a “verbal fast” amongst other things. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for Ye to break it.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Snuggles Up To A$AP Rocky On Romantic Date Night After Savage X Fenty Show: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 34, enjoyed a romantic date night out in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The famous duo dined at a European-inspired restaurant called Issima, before they were pictured at an ice cream shop, where they cozied up to one another as they indulged in the delicious dessert. RiRi and A$AP sat next to each other on a small chair and ate their ice cream out of a small pink cup. They looked so in love and seemed to be enjoying the night out for themselves, which is rare these days since they welcomed their first child together, a son, in May.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

David Walliams Apologizes For “Disrespectful” Remarks Caught During ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Filming

David Walliams has apologized for making “disrespectful comments” about Britain’s Got Talent contestants. BGT judge Walliams was caught making the sexually explicit and derogatory remarks during a recording of the ITV show two years ago, according to a transcript leaked to The Guardian. “I would like to apologize to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020,” he said in a statement. “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.” Walliams, who has been a judge on the Thames and...
E! News

See Jason Momoa’s “Baby Girl” Lola Teach Him a Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine

Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Dish on Dance Collab for Slumberland. Jason Momoa is no fish out of water when it comes to dancing. Case in point: The actor had no problems keeping up with his 15-year-old daughter Lola when she created a choreographed dance routine for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy