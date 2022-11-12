ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

Western US deals with reliability issue possibilities with renewables

By Scripps National
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJmyv_0j82Z9el00

A group based in the western U.S. said that the growing use of renewable energy will require more effort to maintain reliability.

The group said it will require the western region to increase planning in the coming years, Reuters reported .

The Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) said in the assessment on reliability that planning reserve margins for next year increased. The assessment also said they went from 16.9% in 2021 to 18.3% in 2022.

There is a need to keep a higher priority on grid reliability, according to experts.

WECC said, "If nothing is done to mitigate the long-term risks within the Western Interconnection, by 2025 we anticipate severe risks to the reliability and security of the interconnection."

Experts credit the issue to resources like solar and wind, which only produce power in certain conditions, like when sun shines or wind blows.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
myscience.org

Extra 1,500 pumped hydro sites could bolster energy grids

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have released a detailed study outlining 1,500 additional locations across the country that could potentially be used to build pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facilities. If developed, the sites would be key to developing cost-effective, reliable, and 100 per cent renewable electricity grids.
US News and World Report

U.S., EU, Others Affirm Need to Accelerate Clean Energy Transitions -Statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, the European Union and other governments said they were committed to taking action to address climate and energy crises and affirmed the need to accelerate global transitions to clean energy, according to a joint statement released on Friday. The governments, which also included Japan,...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Why an old train could point to a clean energy future

An old diesel freight train in British Columbia, Canada is about to get a new lease of life. Local firm Hydrogen in Motion (H2M) is currently converting the Green Goat locomotive to run on a mix of hydrogen and battery power. The so-called switcher locomotive performs tasks such as transporting...
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationAU

Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs

In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
PV Tech

Sembcorp secures 559MW of Indian solar assets with acquisition of Vector Green Energy

A wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based energy company Sembcorp Industries has secured a deal to acquire Indian independent power producer Vector Green Energy. Sembcorp Green Infra has signed an agreement with a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India to buy 100% of Vector Green for a base equity consideration of approximately INR27.8 billion (US$342 million).
scitechdaily.com

Biofuel Research: Full Decarbonization of U.S. Aviation Sector Is Within Grasp

Research demonstrates a pathway to sustainably produce biojet fuel domestically and meet the country’s growing aviation fuel demand. Every day in the United States, 45,000 planes fly across the country carrying some 1.7 million passengers. A frequent traveler’s individual contribution to climate change is dominated by aviation, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize.
electrek.co

GM’s exploring V2H, V2G, and Virtual Power Plant capabilities for EVs

General Motors (GM) is looking to accelerate the adoption of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities in EVs. A new partnership with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) will investigate integrating bidirectional charging into the grid to improve energy distribution. It’s no secret by now, GM is going all in on electric vehicles...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Solar technology spared in proposed International Building Code changes

The International Code Council and FEMA released preliminary results on proposed code changes on Friday that would have increased solar technology to the highest possible risk category in the 2024 International Building Code. Backed by 300 companies, the Solar Energy Industries Association issued countermeasures to prevent solar technology from moving from risk category I to risk category IV. The ICC is reportedly approving the proposed move to risk category II instead.
PV Tech

NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap gets 8GW of renewables and storage applications

The New South Wales government has received bids for over 5.5GW worth of wind and solar generation projects and over 2.5GW of storage systems as its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap attracts industry attention. The roadmap was introduced in 2020 under the Electricity Infrastructure Investment Act, and covers a 20-year plan to...
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy