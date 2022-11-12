Read full article on original website
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
Most fans on social media weren't keen to see Morant and the Grizzlies' animated revelry.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."
Patrick Beverley says his message to the Lakers locker room amidst this terrible start is that they've got some big hitters coming back.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was close to cutting Kyrie Irving after watching the documentary the player shared on social media.
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?
Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
NBC Sports
Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs
It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the Milwaukee Bucks made calls to teams about Grayson Allen.
NBC Sports
Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks
The Philadelphia 76ers may explore a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that pairs Kevin Durant with James Harden and Joel Embiid
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
Kevin Durant Gets Real On The Hiring Of Jacque Vaughn: "I Think He Was Due For An Opportunity Here..."
Kevin Durant makes a statement on Jacque Vaughn promotion.
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
Williamson said he loved the energy his team brought to the table every single game.
