Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

