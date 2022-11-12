ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Remembering Cecil Wulf

By Pheben Kassahun
 2 days ago
As the nation continues to honor veterans, 7 News is learning more about a Buffalo man who made the ultimate sacrifice.

His family is working to learn more about their fallen soldier; 80 years later.

Cecil Wulf enlisted in the United States Army during World War II, and had the rank of Private. Pvt Wulf served with the 31st Infantry Regiment, Company L, 3d Battalion, Philippine Division.

His family told Pheben Kassahun he had served in The Philippines for two years.

The last time his family heard from him, was via letter, the day before the Pearl Harbor attacks on December 7, 1941.

He was supposed to come home the following January, but instead was declared "Missing in Action" about six months later, on May 7, 1942.

Various people in his family have tried searching for more information about his death and where his remains are, including his great-great niece, Lindsay Griffo.

Prior to Griffo's efforts, his parents, siblings and nieces also made efforts but have also had no luck, until pretty recently.

"From there, that's where the mystery really began. My grandfather had actually spent 495 days over in The Philippines looking for his brother. So, it's been this generations of people searching for him, but I mean, slowly, we're starting to get some things like the awards and what unit," Lindsay Griffo told Kassahun via Zoom Friday afternoon.

Wulf's family members were able to memorialize him at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in August.

"My niece was handed the flag and the metals. We all smiled because she was persistent in finding what we all needed to know. We want to thank Lindsay Griffo, my niece, for her work. Well done. And a huge thank you for the beautiful tribute to this wonderful man. I also want to thank Forest Lawn for making this happen. Without them and Lindsay we now have closure."
Susan Hettrich Makoczy

He was posthumously awarded 14 medals , including the Purple Heart.

Cecil's brother, George, was also in the military. He was actually in Pearl Harbor when it was hit, and survived.

