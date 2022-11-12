McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.

William Nylander and Zach Aston-Reese scored for Toronto in its second straight loss. Erik Kallgren made 19 saves.

This year's class for the Hockey Hall of Fame — including Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson and the late Herb Carnegie — was honored before puck drop.

Henrik Sedin also is set to be enshrined Monday, but is recovering from a bout of COVID-19 and wasn’t in attendance.

McGinn snapped a tie with his third goal of the season 1:54 into the third. McGinn fired a shot that went through the legs of Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano and Kallgren.

The Maple Leafs pulled their goaltender with under two minutes left in regulation, but Guentzel got an empty-netter with 12.1 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Montreal on Saturday night for the finale of a three-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host Vancouver on Saturday night for the finale of a three-game homestand.

