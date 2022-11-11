The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.Japan’s GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was weaker than analysts had expected, coming after three quarters of moderate growth. Like many nations, Japan has suffered as the coronavirus pandemic slammed...

1 DAY AGO