Newsweek

China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions

China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
gcaptain.com

Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
The Hill

China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes, government data showed Tuesday. Growth in factory output decelerated to 5% from the previous month’s 6.3%.
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today

China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
NASDAQ

Japan Q3 GDP unexpectedly contracts at annualised rate of 1.2% -govt

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank at an annualised rate of 1.2% in July-September from the previous quarter, marking the first contraction in a year due to a slowdown in consumption and hefty import gains denting net exports, data showed on Tuesday. The gross domestic product (GDP)...
CNBC

China's October retail and industrial data miss expectations

Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
The Independent

Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending

The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.Japan’s GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was weaker than analysts had expected, coming after three quarters of moderate growth. Like many nations, Japan has suffered as the coronavirus pandemic slammed...
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls, China retail slows

Asian stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening.Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region's market capitalization, advanced. South Korea and Sydney declined. Oil prices retreated.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9% on Monday, giving back part of last week's 5.9% surge after lower U.S. inflation encouraged hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off planned rate hikes to rein in surging prices.Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met during a...
swineweb.com

Growth in Japan, Korea and Caribbean Bolsters September Pork Exports

U.S. pork exports topped year-ago totals for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. September pork exports were once again led by Mexico, though shipments slipped below year-ago volume for the first time since early 2021. Demand has been bolstered by a very stable Mexican peso, which has held relatively steady with year-ago levels versus the U.S. dollar.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise and dollar falls, with focus on Fed and China

LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Global stocks ticked higher and the dollar slipped on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. inflation and an improving outlook for China's economy continued to cheer investors. Equities and bonds jumped last week after data showed that U.S. inflation slowed down by more than expected...
agupdate.com

Beef exports up, pork and turkey exports down

Livestock market analysts have been watching trends in meat exports, including beef exports on pace to set a record. “Trade through the first three quarters of the year has beef exports at nearly 2.7 billion pounds, up 4.6% from the same period last year and on pace to beat the record export level of 3.4 billion pounds in 2021,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said.

