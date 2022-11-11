Read full article on original website
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions
China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
gcaptain.com
Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens
China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes, government data showed Tuesday. Growth in factory output decelerated to 5% from the previous month’s 6.3%.
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
U.S. may skirt recession in 2023, Europe not so lucky-Morgan Stanley
TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain and the euro zone economies are likely to tip into recession next year, Morgan Stanley said, but the United States might make a narrow escape thanks to a resilient job market.
NASDAQ
Japan Q3 GDP unexpectedly contracts at annualised rate of 1.2% -govt
TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank at an annualised rate of 1.2% in July-September from the previous quarter, marking the first contraction in a year due to a slowdown in consumption and hefty import gains denting net exports, data showed on Tuesday. The gross domestic product (GDP)...
A strong dollar is contractionary for the global economy
Three different channels through which factors affecting bilateral exchange rates operate have been pulling up the U.S. dollar: yield differentials, liquidity differentials, and growth differentials
Business Insider
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech selloff worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, per Bloomberg. Its share price closed 4.3% lower at $86.14 on Wednesday, taking its market value down to $879 billion. Amazon's market value was nearly $1.9 trillion in July 2021. The world's largest online retailer's...
CNBC
China's October retail and industrial data miss expectations
Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending
The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.Japan’s GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was weaker than analysts had expected, coming after three quarters of moderate growth. Like many nations, Japan has suffered as the coronavirus pandemic slammed...
CNBC
'No longer science fiction'? Metaverse could pump $1.4 trillion a year into Asia's GDP, report says
Meta's huge bet on the metaverse may have put the company in dire straits, but a new Deloitte report suggests that virtual realities could have a "transformational impact" on Asian economies. The metaverse's contribution to gross domestic product in Asia could be between $800 billion and $1.4 trillion per year...
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls, China retail slows
Asian stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening.Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region's market capitalization, advanced. South Korea and Sydney declined. Oil prices retreated.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9% on Monday, giving back part of last week's 5.9% surge after lower U.S. inflation encouraged hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off planned rate hikes to rein in surging prices.Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met during a...
swineweb.com
Growth in Japan, Korea and Caribbean Bolsters September Pork Exports
U.S. pork exports topped year-ago totals for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. September pork exports were once again led by Mexico, though shipments slipped below year-ago volume for the first time since early 2021. Demand has been bolstered by a very stable Mexican peso, which has held relatively steady with year-ago levels versus the U.S. dollar.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise and dollar falls, with focus on Fed and China
LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Global stocks ticked higher and the dollar slipped on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. inflation and an improving outlook for China's economy continued to cheer investors. Equities and bonds jumped last week after data showed that U.S. inflation slowed down by more than expected...
agupdate.com
Beef exports up, pork and turkey exports down
Livestock market analysts have been watching trends in meat exports, including beef exports on pace to set a record. “Trade through the first three quarters of the year has beef exports at nearly 2.7 billion pounds, up 4.6% from the same period last year and on pace to beat the record export level of 3.4 billion pounds in 2021,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said.
