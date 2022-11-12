ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays family’s concerns

By Morgan Frances
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details emerge from a story Queen City News first brought viewers Thursday night.

A Charlotte family is searching for answers after a mysterious death in Mexico.

“I probably won’t be at ease until someone’s arrested,” said Salamondra Robinson, mother of Shanquella Robinson.

PREVIOUS | Mystery in Mexico: Charlotte woman found dead; autopsy revealed broken neck, family says

Whether or not someone should be arrested in the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson remains as uncertain as how she died.

The woman, well known for her business braiding hair, turned up dead after just a day on vacation in Mexico.

According to her family, Robinson’s friends told them she was drunk.

“They had a villa, and they stayed there all night,” said Salamondra. They didn’t go out at all.”

“No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway,” she said.

Queen City News obtained Robinson’s death certificate, which lists the cause of death as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.

That’s instability in the uppermost vertebrae.

The section where police could have noted any sign of intoxication says, ‘person found unconscious in her living room.’

“They didn’t call us until the very last minute, and then on top of that, they said the maid found her,” Salamondra said.

The group stayed at Villa Linda 32, a property listed on cabovillas.com. A rep with the company says the group called the concierge for help Saturday afternoon. The concierge called a doctor who gave CPR. Robinson died at 3 p.m., an estimated 15 minutes after her injury.

Queen City News obtained a list of the seven guests who signed into the villa and called the phone numbers they left with the company.

Some numbers weren’t valid; others went to voicemail.

The death certificate has a section that reads, “was it accidental or violent?”

“Yes” was typed into that section, so it’s unclear which one the authorities meant to select.

The U.S. State Department previously told Queen City News that Mexican authorities say there’s no clear evidence Robinson was murdered.

