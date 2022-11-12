Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
WPFO
Brunswick honors veterans with wreath-laying ceremony
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Veterans Day ceremonies were held across the state Friday, honoring Mainers who fought to protect our country. In Brunswick, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the town's new Veterans Memorial Park. Members of the VFW and American Legion were on hand to thank and celebrate all...
WPFO
Portland's Veterans Day Parade highlights significance of Maine veterans
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday, people in Portland lined the streets for the Veterans Day Parade, starting at Longfellow Square. CBS13's Chief Photojournalist Mike Hartford was there, speaking with veterans about the significance of the day.
WMTW
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
WPFO
I-Team: 80 percent of Maine districts, schools report zero bullying incidents
BETHEL (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team discovers 80 percent of schools and districts across Maine report zero incidents of bullying, according to the most recent state data from the 2021 school year. But a parent with students in one of those districts said her kids have been bullied for years.
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
WMTW
Brunswick sale brings early holiday savings to community members
BRUNSWICK, Maine — If you are looking to get a head start on that holiday shopping this weekend, Brunswick has you covered with its annual Early Bird Sale. In its 16th year, the sale kicked off at 6 a.m., letting shoppers soak in the savings in their pajamas. With...
WPFO
Residents notice sentimental items removed from grave sites of Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) - Kathy Eliscu’s husband, Ted White, was buried in Portland's Evergreen Cemetery in 2014. In the years since, she has left flowers and sentimental objects at his grave. On Thursday, her friend called and said they had been removed. “It’s very hurtful when you lose somebody that...
WPFO
'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music
SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
WPFO
Mercy Hospital to use $1.2 million gift to expand behavior health services
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mercy Hospital says it's getting a big gift to expand behavioral health services for children and their families. Northern Light Mercy Hospital says it received a $1.2 million gift from Jerry and Pam Bruni. Mercy says the money will fund the establishment of a family-centered behavioral health...
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Cape Elizabeth police searching for missing teen
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Cape Elizabeth teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old female with autism is missing after last being seen in the area of Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department.
WPFO
Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
