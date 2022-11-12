ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Brunswick honors veterans with wreath-laying ceremony

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Veterans Day ceremonies were held across the state Friday, honoring Mainers who fought to protect our country. In Brunswick, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the town's new Veterans Memorial Park. Members of the VFW and American Legion were on hand to thank and celebrate all...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music

SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
SACO, ME
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
WALDOBORO, ME
Kool AM

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Mercy Hospital to use $1.2 million gift to expand behavior health services

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mercy Hospital says it's getting a big gift to expand behavioral health services for children and their families. Northern Light Mercy Hospital says it received a $1.2 million gift from Jerry and Pam Bruni. Mercy says the money will fund the establishment of a family-centered behavioral health...
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cape Elizabeth police searching for missing teen

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Cape Elizabeth teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old female with autism is missing after last being seen in the area of Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WPFO

Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME

