Coast News
Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope
REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
KCRA.com
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts
California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
sfstandard.com
Why Are Marines Working Unpaid Shifts as Security Guards at California Concerts?
Thanks to their depiction in Hollywood movies and military recruitment ads, members of the United States Marine Corps have a reputation for being highly trained soldiers, ready to ship off to the front lines at a moment’s notice. But at San Francisco’s inaugural Portola Festival this past September, PJ Lusk, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, found himself corralling concertgoers as a volunteer security guard.
Yakima Herald Republic
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
SFGate
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
KING-5
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
Speakers at "election integrity" events at churches claimed to have evidence of voter registration irregularities or fraud. Here's what we found.
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
KTLA.com
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide. Michelin, a French tire company, created the original guidebook as a way to help drivers find good spots to eat along road trips. These days, the restaurants that receive Michelin recognition are usually worth a special trip in and of themselves.
SFGate
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
USPS Suspends Service in North Dakota
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS, and National Weather Service and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
wufe967.com
California hospitals using overflow tents for rising number of flu patients
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that overflow tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
Mason, Gonzales discuss uncertainty surrounding congressional balance of power
(Inside California Politics) Los Angeles Times National Political Correspondent Melanie Mason, and Inside Elections Editor & Publisher Nathan Gonzales joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the midterm elections. Mason and Gonzales talk about the uncertainty surrounding who will lead the House of Representatives and the Senate. The two also talk about what […]
Newsom resumes his homelessness crusade
Nearly three years after California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to aggressively work on California's homelessness crisis, he's once again placing it atop his agenda.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
