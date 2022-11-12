The initial lawsuit was filed in August on behalf of four military families who say their exposure to the contamination resulted in long-term health problems. More than 100 military family members and civilians who were on the Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water system when it was contaminated with jet fuel last year have joined a lawsuit suing the federal government, alleging military officials provided inadequate medical care in the days and months following the emergency.

