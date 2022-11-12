ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

americanmilitarynews.com

More than 100 new plaintiffs sue military over Red Hill water contamination

The initial lawsuit was filed in August on behalf of four military families who say their exposure to the contamination resulted in long-term health problems. More than 100 military family members and civilians who were on the Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water system when it was contaminated with jet fuel last year have joined a lawsuit suing the federal government, alleging military officials provided inadequate medical care in the days and months following the emergency.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

PA man faces jail for threatening repo man with a gun

An Upper Merion man is headed to jail for his violent confrontation with a repo man during which he threatened the tow truck operator with a gun and tried to force him off the road. Johnathan Ortiz, 32, of the 200 block of Gulph Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA

