Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin Dragons bring the community together for state quarterfinals
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in 30 years, the Pekin Community High Dragons varsity football team made it to the state quarterfinals. The varsity football team played Lake Zurich high school in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Fans filled the bleachers and made their presence known by screaming and cheering for their team.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss. 3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, …. 3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss. IVC ends historic volleyball season with 3rd place …. IVC ends historic volleyball season...
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
25newsnow.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ watch party sells out in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the biggest movies of the year brought together dozens of Peoria residents earlier Sunday at Willow Knolls Mall. ‘Wakanda Forever’, the newest Marvel movie to grace the silver screen, is already bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. This was aided by an event organized by State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, who sent out an open invitation to the event.
nodq.com
Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event
During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin community shows up for high school's historic football game
Pekin community shows up for high school's historic football game. Pekin community shows up for high school’s historic …. Pekin community shows up for high school's historic football game. November Events | Wildlife Prairie Park | Good Day …. November Events | Wildlife Prairie Park | Good Day Central...
agupdate.com
Illinois veteran brings Army experience to diverse farm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Brad Dearing has seen a lot and uses those experiences to benefit his community and causes he believes in. He is firmly connected to three service professions — the Army National Guard, growing produce at Dearing Country Farms near Bloomington and teaching high school students.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria honoring veterans with annual parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the nation honored its veterans Friday, Peoria residents took to the street to salute those who’ve served. Peoria’s American Legion Post #2 coordinated the city’s annual Veterans Day parade in the downtown area. Those with the organization said there were nearly...
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
Central Illinois Proud
7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
Central Illinois Proud
Wall remembers veterans that paid ultimate sacrifice
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ordinary wall in a Bloomington craft brewery was transformed Friday afternoon into a place of rememberance. Veterans from all branches gathered at Casper Brewing to see the unveiling of the Fallen Hero Wall of Honor. It was a partnership between the brewery and America’s Gold Star Families.
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
ourquadcities.com
Missing University of Illinois student found dead
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois sled hockey becoming more popular
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — A local sled hockey event is providing more opportunities to those with disabilities. Teams from Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois battled it out on the ice for the third annual Fall Brawl on Sunday at Pekin Memorial Ice Arena. Sled hockey teams are comprised of athletes...
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen found dead
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
Comments / 0