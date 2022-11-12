ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Marshfield High football team's upset bid falls just short against No. 2 King Philip

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

WRENTHAM – Friday's result was not the ending the Marshfield High football team wanted – a 17-13 loss to No. 2 King Philip in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

But rewind to two months ago and it's an impressive finish that was hard to imagine for a team that was rebuilding on the fly after graduating a hugely impactful senior class and starting 0-2.

“Going 0-2 is never good,” said Marshfield quarterback Anthony Molander. “We weren’t really confident in the first two games but we saw the potential we had in the second half of that second loss (38-28 to Methuen). We knew we were a good team, we had some good games this year. I’m proud really proud of this team.”

On Friday, the No. 7 Rams (7-3) had a tall task of trying to upend one of the state's top-ranked teams. Marshfield had the Warriors on upset alert, leading much of the way, but KP's Rudy Gately scored the winning touchdown (1-yard run) with 1:51 remaining.

“I’m flattered to be part of a team that plays that hard,” said Marshfield head coach Chris Arouca. “The senior class just kept working I think they just knew that if they kept working and pressing that they’d be where they want to be, unfortunately we just came up short.”

After averaging 21 points in their first two games, the Rams raised that average to 35 points per game during a seven-game winning streak.

Friday's game went opposite to the Rams season, as Marshfield jumped out early. The Rams opened with a four-play drive in the game's first two minutes. Molander capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to take the lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

“We’re a really big tempo team,” said Molander. “We get right up to the line and run a play to tire them up as fast as we can. That’s really how we’ve been able to stay in these games starting off 0-2.”

Marshfield's next scoring drive was also a quick one. The Rams scored in just two plays thanks to a 87-yard TD pass from Molander to Charlie Carroll to take back the lead 13-7 with 3:03 remaining in the second quarter.

That was Marshfield's final score of the day. KP kicked a field goal before halftime to trim the deficit to 13-10.

A big reason for Marshfield's turnaround was the defense. After giving up 77 points in the first two games, the Rams held the opponents to 11.2 points per game down the stretch.

The postseason was no different. Marshfield’s Kyle Sholz had an interception against KP as Marshfield held the Warriors to one of their lowest point totals of the season.

“Sean McCarthy, Chris Scott, Teddy Stevens, Jake Ekstrom were awesome,” said Arouca on his front four. “I can’t believe how well they played and for us to not score enough points right there is pretty upsetting.”

“Aidan True played both sides of the ball. He’s just a baller,” said Molander on his defensive teammates. “Shoutout Joe Corbo and John McAlpine. Just guys that shocked us this year on how well they did.”

McAlpine, a junior, played well on defense and was a standout on special teams.

“Honestly, it’s just (about) keep uplifting each other after bad plays,” said McAlpine. “We made bad plays but it didn’t matter 'cause we fought back. Make key reads, listen to coaches, and trusting the guys next to you and that’s what we did all season.

“We have great coaches in this program and I think next year we’re gonna do some good stuff."

