ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Republican Blake Masters in Senate race

The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won re-election in Arizona. He defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters. Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, was seeking a full term as Senator of Arizona in the 2022 race, after winning the 2020 race against Martha McSally, the Republican who was serving the rest of John McCain's term after he passed away while in office.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incumbent Mark Kelly has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters. After the first ballot drop, Kelly maintained a steady lead over Masters. As more ballots from rural Arizona came in, Masters narrowed the gap a little, but Kelly was able to hold the lead throughout the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
ARIZONA STATE
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
WTNH

Study: Connecticut among top for holiday breakups

“It’s not you; it’s me.” Merry and bright might be replaced with sad and gloomy for many in relationships as the holidays approach. That’s according to a new study from HerNorm.com that reveals the dates couples are most likely to break up in each state. Breaking up with a partner is always hard, but it […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy