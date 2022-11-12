Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Find unique items at Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Find unique items from vendors at the Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show. Organizers said visitors can expect more than 80 tables filled with comic books, action figures, die-cast items, baseball cards and more. Check out what the show has to offer from 11...
Shoppers get ready for gift-giving season at Christkindlmarkt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shoppers began to ring in the holidays Saturday with German traditions at Christkindlmarkt. Local vendors had all sorts of seasonal and year-round items to browse and buy. Whether picking out goodies for yourself or to give as gifts, the market had a variety of homemade and locally-sourced items to choose from.
Fort4Fitness Winter Wonder Dash set for Friday and Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a sneak peek at Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights while making family memories with Fort4Fitness’s Winter Wonder Dash. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The 2k walk is Friday. The 5k walk/run is on Saturday. Both events start...
Downtown Fort Wayne gearing up for Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?. Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.
Tripadvisor says these are Fort Wayne’s favorite parks, what do you think?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) When it comes to planning vacations or looking for things to do, Tripadvisor is one of the web destinations people use for information. With winter conditions arriving this weekend bringing with it opportunities for making snow angels and snowmen we checked into how Tripadvisor ranks parks in Fort Wayne.
Community Harvest sponsoring free meals through after-school program in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank is sponsoring a program that provides free meals to at-risk children in the Fort Wayne area throughout the school year, the organization announced Monday in a press release. The nonprofit is sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program, making...
SEE IT: Snow makes its way through Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snow was falling Saturday in the Fort Wayne area and throughout northeast Indiana. Check out these videos and photos sent in by WANE 15 crews and viewers.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights ready to welcome guests next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Blue Jacket’s biggest fundraisers opens next weekend at Franke Park. Fantasy of Lights is ready for you to see the thousands of lights and dozens of displays. Learn more about what to expect and what’s new this year in the interview...
Fort Wayne artist paints portraits of your pets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pet owners can own locally-made artwork of their furry friends with an event Sunday afternoon. “Paint Your Pet” is happening at Well-Grounded Café from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pet owners were advised to submit photos of their pets, and buy tickets,...
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
Union Street Market: opening date announced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the public market and food hall at Electric Works, will open for business later this month. Electric Works officials said Friday the market will open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Union Street Market will launch with 13 vendors that...
Pokagon State Park closed for deer reduction hunt
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Pokagon State Park in Steuben County is closed Monday and Tuesday for the first of two controlled hunts intended to reduce the deer population. The park will be closed again for a second deer hunt on November 28 and 29. This is the 29th year the Indiana...
Learn about Fort Wayne ties to ‘A League of Their Own’ at film’s 30th anniversary showing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Head to the library Sunday afternoon to watch a screening of a movie with Fort Wayne ties. Fort Wayne Currents is showing “A League of Their Own” at the Allen County Public Library downtown to mark 30 years of the sports comedy-drama.
Trine’s new health program in Fort Wayne gets $3 million from Surack foundation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Surack Family Foundation has pledged $3 million to the new Trine University campus in Fort Wayne. The money will go toward upcoming programs in the College of Health Professions at a new facility coming to the city next year through a partnership with Parkview Health.
Fire damages north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
Barbershop choirs perform for veterans at ACPL
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local choirs are dedicating a joint performance to veterans on Saturday. Summit City Chorus and Chain-O-Lakes Chorus are teaming up for “A Salute to Veterans” at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. Both choirs are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society that entertains audiences with harmonies dating back to styles of the 1930s and ’40s.
Meet ghost hunters at the Bell Mansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spooky season might be over, but paranormal activity is still going on at the Bell Mansion. Paranormal enthusiasts can buy tickets to visit the Fort Wayne mansion Saturday and explore, shop with vendors and meet a few familiar faces who have explored the paranormal. Among the special guests you can meet is Jason Hawes from Ghost Hunters, who Nick Carboni calls the “Garth Brooks” of ghost hunting on television.
Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
