Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Find unique items at Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Find unique items from vendors at the Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show. Organizers said visitors can expect more than 80 tables filled with comic books, action figures, die-cast items, baseball cards and more. Check out what the show has to offer from 11...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Shoppers get ready for gift-giving season at Christkindlmarkt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shoppers began to ring in the holidays Saturday with German traditions at Christkindlmarkt. Local vendors had all sorts of seasonal and year-round items to browse and buy. Whether picking out goodies for yourself or to give as gifts, the market had a variety of homemade and locally-sourced items to choose from.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort4Fitness Winter Wonder Dash set for Friday and Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a sneak peek at Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights while making family memories with Fort4Fitness’s Winter Wonder Dash. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The 2k walk is Friday. The 5k walk/run is on Saturday. Both events start...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne gearing up for Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?. Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tripadvisor says these are Fort Wayne’s favorite parks, what do you think?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) When it comes to planning vacations or looking for things to do, Tripadvisor is one of the web destinations people use for information. With winter conditions arriving this weekend bringing with it opportunities for making snow angels and snowmen we checked into how Tripadvisor ranks parks in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne artist paints portraits of your pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pet owners can own locally-made artwork of their furry friends with an event Sunday afternoon. “Paint Your Pet” is happening at Well-Grounded Café from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pet owners were advised to submit photos of their pets, and buy tickets,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Annual festival gets new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Union Street Market: opening date announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the public market and food hall at Electric Works, will open for business later this month. Electric Works officials said Friday the market will open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Union Street Market will launch with 13 vendors that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pokagon State Park closed for deer reduction hunt

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Pokagon State Park in Steuben County is closed Monday and Tuesday for the first of two controlled hunts intended to reduce the deer population. The park will be closed again for a second deer hunt on November 28 and 29. This is the 29th year the Indiana...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fire damages north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Barbershop choirs perform for veterans at ACPL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local choirs are dedicating a joint performance to veterans on Saturday. Summit City Chorus and Chain-O-Lakes Chorus are teaming up for “A Salute to Veterans” at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. Both choirs are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society that entertains audiences with harmonies dating back to styles of the 1930s and ’40s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meet ghost hunters at the Bell Mansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spooky season might be over, but paranormal activity is still going on at the Bell Mansion. Paranormal enthusiasts can buy tickets to visit the Fort Wayne mansion Saturday and explore, shop with vendors and meet a few familiar faces who have explored the paranormal. Among the special guests you can meet is Jason Hawes from Ghost Hunters, who Nick Carboni calls the “Garth Brooks” of ghost hunting on television.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN

