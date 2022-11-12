Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
God Of War's Thor hailed as 'greatest version in any media' by fans
After what feels like an eternity of waiting, God of War Ragnarök was finally released into the world last week. I’m sure, like me, you spent all weekend devouring as much of the game as possible. That being said, don’t worry. You won’t find any spoilers here - I’m avoiding them too. One thing I think we can all agree on is that God of War Ragnarök is definitely a Game of the Year contender.
God Of War Ragnarok: Atreus' Blue Orb Explained
Santa Monica Studios expanded the world of the "God of War” franchise significantly when it released the 2018 reboot, which leaves the isles of ancient Greece behind and delves into the world of Norse mythology. "God of War Ragnarok" expands on the story established by its predecessor even further, giving players more realms to explore, more enemies to fight, with more mysteries to solve. Critics have praised the game's beautiful story, arguing that the development given to many of the characters on the screen has made them surprisingly sympathetic. There is also a fair amount of nuance to this mythological saga.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök guides and walkthroughs
Can’t find that last Odin’s Raven? Stuck on that Nornir Chest? Let us help. Even gods need some help from time to time, a fact you’ll learn within minutes of starting God of War Ragnarök. Throughout Santa Monica Studio’s latest magnum opus, you’ll steer Kratos and his son, Atreus, on an adventure across the nine realms of classic Norse mythology. As with its predecessor — 2018’s God of War for the PlayStation 4 — Ragnarök is positively packed with puzzles to complete and collectibles to find.
How to Attack Enemies From Above in God of War Ragnarök
Attacking enemies from above is a special attack that can be performed in God of War Ragnarök.
How The God Of War Ragnarok Team Landed On Richard Schiff For Odin
"God of War: Ragnarok" wastes no time establishing a host of fascinating new characters. Early on, Kratos and Atreus come face to face with the Allfather himself, Odin. In a tense scene, Odin – joined by his son Thor – proposes a truce between Kratos and the Aesir gods after Kratos killed several of them in 2018's "God of War." Not trusting the gods, Kratos rejects the offer and is immediately attacked by Thor. It triggers an early-game boss fight mirroring the spectacle of the first fight with Baldur from the 2018 game.
msn.com
Where to find Cyclone of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok brings a lot of amazing runic attacks and abilities for Kratos to use in all kinds of encounters across the Nine Realms. These give Kratos’ weapons a huge boost and make them destructive against all kinds of enemies, including gods. One of them is the Cyclone of Chaos, a light runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. This runic attack causes great damage to multiple enemies with its sweeping movement which is pivotal in certain situations. Here is how you can find and get the Cyclone of Chaos light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.
How To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" is a massive game, both in terms of the sheer scope of its design and the actual world that Santa Monica Studios has created. It takes the already impressive realm of Midgard based on Norse mythology that was established in the 2018 reboot of the franchise and gives players even more room to explore. Not only that, but players can now experience all nine of the Norse realms across the game's 20-40 hour campaign. Early reviews of "Ragnarok" all seemed to agree that while the game bore an abundance of similarities to its predecessor, it also improved on the game's systems in nearly every way. One of the elements that has returned with this new coat of polish is the crafting resources that the player must uncover and use to upgrade Kratos and Atreus' gear.
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
God Of War Ragnarok: Why You'll Always Want To Open Nornir Chests
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally upon us, and critic reactions have all said the same thing about the highly-anticipated sequel being an improvement over almost everything in 2018's "God of War." Fans eager to dive in and witness the end of Kratos' Nordic adventure will have to strap in for a relatively sizeable journey with reports that it takes anywhere from thirty to over forty hours to beat "God of War: Ragnarok."
TechRadar
God of War Ragnarok ending explained: a spoiler-filled look at what it all means
God of War Ragnarok is a dramatic and emotive piece of storytelling that doesn’t shy away from exploring themes including relationships, identity, and death. These themes culminate in Ragnarok’s epic ending, which sees the seeds planted by developer Sony Santa Monica throughout both Ragnarok and God of War coming to fruition, bringing God of War’s Norse Saga to an epic yet poignant close.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - Berserker Fight: Hardrefill the Callous (No Damage)
This video shows you how to defeat the berserker Fraekni the Zealous in Midguard while taking no damage. These Berserker fights are one of God of War: Ragnarok's endgame activities, we recommend not watching this video until you've completed the main story.
How to Defeat The Nidhogg in God of War Ragnarök
The Nidhogg is a major boss in God of War Ragnarök that Kratos and Freya will face together. Here's how to defeat it.
God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained
After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok: Which Weapon and Skills to Upgrade First
God of War Ragnarok arms Kratos with both the Leviathan Axe and his Blades of Chaos, but which weapon should you focus on upgrading, and which skills should you pick? The latter, the Blades of Chaos, were obtained in God of War (2018), too, but they were picked up way late into the game which meant that players had already invested plenty of time and experience into the Leviathan Axe, so upgrading one or the other wasn't as much of a dilemma. That's not the case in God of War Ragnarok, but after spending plenty of hours with the game, we've got some insights on which weapon is best to start dumping points into.
How Long Does It Take To Watch All Of The God Of War Ragnarok Cutscenes?
It's hard to believe that the sequel to Sony Santa Monica's 2018 "God of War" is finally in the hands of players. After a four-year wait, Kratos and his son Atreus are back to finish off their journeys through Norse lands in "God of War: Ragnarok." Reactions to the game have all said the same thing regarding the sequel's improvements over almost everything established by its predecessor. Not the least of which is a host of accessibility options, such as mid-boss checkpoints, customizable controls, and a high contrast mode that should make completing the game much easier for more players.
God Of War Ragnarök: The Easiest Way To Beat Gryla
"God of War: Ragnarök" finally released in November 2022 and, by all accounts, it's nearly perfect. A touching story, amazing visuals, and polished combat round out a superb experience that has fans clamoring to rejoin Kratos and Atreus on another adventure. Along the way, players will face plenty of challenges, from puzzles to overcome to resources to gather. They'll also engage in more than a few tough fights, including an encounter with the evil giant Gryla.
