Dave Boling: Take the win over Michigan State with a grain of salt, but these Zags are no gimmick

The NCAA basketball season is underway and there’s already been intrigue and excitement across the country. Today marks the beginning of a new series entitled Loose Change, where I (Joey Loose) will give my two cents on recent news and happenings in college basketball. While we can’t possible comprehend or follow everything that’s happened, we’ll be doing our best to look at a few takeaways on a weekly basis about the sport of college basketball.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO