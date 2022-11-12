Dave Boling: Take the win over Michigan State with a grain of salt, but these Zags are no gimmick

Read full article on original website
NCAA Basketball: 5 biggest takeaways from 1st week of 2022-23 season
The NCAA basketball season is underway and there’s already been intrigue and excitement across the country. Today marks the beginning of a new series entitled Loose Change, where I (Joey Loose) will give my two cents on recent news and happenings in college basketball. While we can’t possible comprehend or follow everything that’s happened, we’ll be doing our best to look at a few takeaways on a weekly basis about the sport of college basketball.
Gonzaga-Michigan State rewind: Drew Timme's impact on Armed Forces victory went beyond scoring, rebounding
SAN DIEGO – Mark Few and Drew Timme assured they’d never forget the sights and sounds of Friday’s Armed Forces Classic. There were so many to choose from you couldn’t go wrong picking a favorite on a night that celebrated America’s armed forces, and to a lesser extent, the return of college basketball.
Hawaii pulls away to down Eastern Washington 71-51, as Eagles remain winless
HONOLULU – Hawaii controlled the second-half pace and broke away from the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team in a 71-51 victory Sunday in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu. The Eagles never led but were behind by as few as two points in the first half, 21-19. The Rainbow...
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State
Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
Gonzaga women shoot lights-out on 3-pointers, roll Southern Utah 91-38
Entertainment is what you make it, especially when you’re up by 40 early in the third quarter. The Gonzaga women’s 91-38 blowout of Southern Utah on Saturday offered the fans a chance to appreciate the moment. They saw Eliza Hollingsworth and McKayla Williams go off for career highs...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Gonzaga women continue nonconference schedule against Southern Utah
Even after a 26-point win over a solid team, Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier saw plenty of room for improvement Thursday night. More consistent rebounding and backside help on defense were at the top of the list after an 80-54 nonconference win over Long Beach State in the season opener. The...
Gonzaga cross country qualifies for third consecutive NCAA championship meet
Gonzaga is headed to a third straight NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country Championship. Led by former Lewis and Clark High School standout Wil Smith, the Zags placed their five scoring runners in the top 33, three of them earning all-region honors, for a program-best second-place finish in the NCAA West Regional Friday at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington.
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
Photos: Greater Spokane League still alive! Gonzaga Prep makes best of road trip to Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Noah Holman's tiebreaking touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Gonzaga Prep the lead for good, and the Bullpups held on for a 40-27 victory Saturday over Kamiakin in the opening round of the WIAA Class 4A tournament at Lampson Stadium. Holman's 1-yard score gave the ...
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Things to watch: Pass protection important for Eastern Washington against Montana
For the fifth time this season, Eastern Washington will face a ranked team on Saturday when it travels to Missoula to play the 16th-ranked Montana Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky) at noon. The Eagles (2-7, 1-5) are going to miss the playoffs for the third time in Aaron Best’s six...
Mead, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mead. The Bellevue Christian High School football team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Stanwood High School football team will have a game with Mount Spokane High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Bear euthanized in Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash – A bear has been euthanized in the Northwood community of Spokane. It comes after the bear attacked livestock and rummaged through garbage in the neighborhood, but the big question tonight is why did the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife euthanize the bear. The department says...
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt
Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True. If you haven't been to Spokane, Washington, much then you might not recognize these 6 stereotypes as being weird or true, but they are!. 1 . They call themselves SPOKIES. People living in Seattle call themselves Seattle-ites; Bellingham has...
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
