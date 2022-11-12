ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Dave Boling: Take the win over Michigan State with a grain of salt, but these Zags are no gimmick

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 5 biggest takeaways from 1st week of 2022-23 season

The NCAA basketball season is underway and there’s already been intrigue and excitement across the country. Today marks the beginning of a new series entitled Loose Change, where I (Joey Loose) will give my two cents on recent news and happenings in college basketball. While we can’t possible comprehend or follow everything that’s happened, we’ll be doing our best to look at a few takeaways on a weekly basis about the sport of college basketball.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State

Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
EAST LANSING, MI
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga women shoot lights-out on 3-pointers, roll Southern Utah 91-38

Entertainment is what you make it, especially when you’re up by 40 early in the third quarter. The Gonzaga women’s 91-38 blowout of Southern Utah on Saturday offered the fans a chance to appreciate the moment. They saw Eliza Hollingsworth and McKayla Williams go off for career highs...
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga women continue nonconference schedule against Southern Utah

Even after a 26-point win over a solid team, Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier saw plenty of room for improvement Thursday night. More consistent rebounding and backside help on defense were at the top of the list after an 80-54 nonconference win over Long Beach State in the season opener. The...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga cross country qualifies for third consecutive NCAA championship meet

Gonzaga is headed to a third straight NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country Championship. Led by former Lewis and Clark High School standout Wil Smith, the Zags placed their five scoring runners in the top 33, three of them earning all-region honors, for a program-best second-place finish in the NCAA West Regional Friday at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
High School Football PRO

Mead, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mead. The Bellevue Christian High School football team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Stanwood High School football team will have a game with Mount Spokane High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
MEAD, WA
NEWStalk 870

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Bear euthanized in Northwood neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash – A bear has been euthanized in the Northwood community of Spokane. It comes after the bear attacked livestock and rummaged through garbage in the neighborhood, but the big question tonight is why did the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife euthanize the bear. The department says...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt

Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
SPOKANE, WA

